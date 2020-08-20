Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:07 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Antwain Landrum, 38, 400 block of South Webster Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a court order, a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 11:22 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Michael Hughes, 39, 800 block of West State Street, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Alex M. Arion, 33, 1200 block of North Burke Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:35 p.m., deputies arrested Danielle R. Wallace, 32, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Tuesday, 6:12 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Adam Sitzes, 26, 900 block of Zartman Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:11 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher A. King, 29, Russiaville, in the area of Harrison and Washington streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:54 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Gregory, 40, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 500 block of Essex Drive, on a warrant for two counts of battery and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 11:53 p.m., offices arrested Coty Fultz, 30, Logansport, in the area of Markland Avenue, on a Cass County warrant for public intoxication.
Thursday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Adam Spencer, 33, 600 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Jalen Hagy, 20, 1200 block of North Korby Street, in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony, identity deception, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:39 a.m., officers arrested Jonathan Torres Galvan, 24, Peru, in the area of Sycamore and Philips streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested Jaqwaun Burnett, 18, 1000 block of South Purdum Street, in the area of Main and Jefferson streets, on charges of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, a Level 4 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:59 a.m., officers arrested Daryl Logan, 34, homeless, in the area of Philips Street, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:45 a.m., officers arrested Angel C. Bozeman, 47, Hernando, Florida, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.
Wednesday, 9:39 p.m., officers arrested Derrik M. Huff, 25, Frankton, on a charge of false informing.
