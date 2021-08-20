Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 8:54 p.m., officers arrested Arionne Harris, 21, Peru, in Marion, on a warrant for sexual battery.
Thursday, 10:44 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Todd, 54, Galveston, in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:56 a.m., officers arrested Alfredo Remigio-Becerril, 32, 3800 block of Orleans Drive, in the area of North Street and Reed Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of being a habitual traffic violator and operating while intoxicated, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 7:52 a.m., officers arrested Blaine Nelson, 31, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 700 block of South Indiana Avenue, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:32 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Buder, 37, Phenix, Alabama, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 8:50 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Baker, Michigan City, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, noon, deputies arrested Mason Bowen, 33, 3000 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on a court order.
Wednesday, 9:06 p.m., deputies arrested Patricia Springer, 44, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 9:06 p.m., deputies arrested Shala Springer, 29, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 8:58 a.m., officers arrested Ackienne Handy, 48, Kokomo, on charges of battery and criminal trespass.
Thursday, 3:42 p.m., officers arrested Michael Ling, 62, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 7:02 p.m., officers arrested John Stephenson, 52, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Thursday, 9:07 p.m., officers arrested Terry Smith, 37, 100 block of North Cass Street, Peru, on charges of criminal trespass and residential entry.
Thursday, 11:42 p.m., officers arrested Justin Davis, 36, Walton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
