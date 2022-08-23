Arrests
Thursday, 10:29 a.m., deputies arrested David Edward Turner, 53, 1100 block of South 17th Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 1:27 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Thomas Jackson, 57, 100 block of West Defenbaugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:18 p.m., deputies arrested William E. Barlow, 42, 900 block of East Elmhurst Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 7:55 p.m., deputies arrested Gerald Gene Strother, 39, 1600 block of Home Avenue, in the 1100 block of Home Avenue, on a Tipton County hold and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 11:05 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Shawn Johnston, 29, 3800 block of West 1400 South, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:03 a.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Scott Marr, 43, 900 block of Wildwood Drive, in the 100 block of North Dixon Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Myah Lynn Galloway, 31, 3100 block of Darwin Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for fraud and corrupt business influence.
Friday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Mikel Austin Ringley, 31, 3100 block of Darwin Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for perjury, attempted fraud and corrupt business influence.
Friday, 10:49 a.m., officers arrested Ric Huddleston, 33, Delphi, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for stalking.
Friday, 1:38 p.m., deputies arrested Patricia J. Cooper, 28, 1100 block of South Jay Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 1:55 p.m., deputies arrested Ricky Eugene Wininger, 33, 2100 block of North Apperson Way, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for criminal trespass with a prior conviction.
Friday, 3:22 p.m., officers arrested Jasmine Slagle, 30, 600 block of Walnut Street, at the same location, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 7:09 p.m., deputies arrested Sharon Louise Royce, 51, Tipton, in the 4000 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 7:15 p.m., officers arrested Philip Bryant, 57, 6300 block of West 00 North South, in the 1600 block of North Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:01 p.m., deputies arrested Scott Christopher Schmitt, 50, Russiaville, in the 2300 block of South 480 West, on a warrant for unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior conviction.
Saturday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Alex Fleming, 55, 1000 block of Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor; and intimidation, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:42 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Masamba, 48, 100 block of West Defenbaugh Street, in the area of Jay Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:39 a.m., officers arrested Abren Ridenour, 21, Tipton, in the area of Home Avenue and Defenbaugh Street, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2 a.m., deputies arrested Renato D. Moreno, 41, 2800 block of Albright Road, in the area of Mulberry and Washington streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:50 a.m., deputies arrested Trent A. Donson, 46, 1200 block of Moccasin Trail, in the area of Berkley Road and Vaile Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 10:39 a.m., deputies arrested Zacharia Joseph Lockhart, 29, 200 block of Laramie Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Saturday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Zoey Rene Lockhart-Noel, 23, 200 block of Laramie Lane, at the same location, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Sanders, 52, unknown address, in the area of Monroe and Morrison streets, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11:20 p.m., deputies arrested Kathryn Strite, 36, 1900 block of South Union Street, in the 2800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.