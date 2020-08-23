Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:28 a.m., deputies arrested Fonston Hizer, 47, unknown address, at the Howard County Jail, on a hold for Tipton County.
Wednesday, 1:25 a.m., deputies arrested Shannon Crane, 46, Walton, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for residential entry.
Wednesday, 6:36 a.m., deputies arrested Charles Leroy Frisbie, 55, 800 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Jennifer R. Groleau O'Neal, 38, 1300 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for arson.
Wednesday, 10:53 a.m., deputies arrested Duwayne Richardson, 37, 1000 block of Linda Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jerome Lynn McCaskill, 49, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Sarah E. Joseph, 38, unknown address, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:39 p.m., deputies arrested Xavier L. Kirby, 23, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Wednesday, 1:59 p.m., deputies arrested Randall Joe Phifer, 59, 200 block of East 450 North, at the same location, on a warrant for child solicitation.
Wednesday, 5:14 p.m., deputies arrested Coleman L. Wagner, 50, Sharpsville, in the 2800 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:26 p.m., deputies arrested William H. Hamilton, 27, 1200 block of East State Street, in the area of Mulberry and Calumet streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 7:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Lee Purnell, 29, Peru, in the area of Mulberry and Calumet streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:57 p.m., deputies arrested Adam W. Thomas, 29, Russiaville, in the 700 block of West 460 South, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:59 p.m., deputies arrested Anne Marie Smith, 48, Tipton, in the 4000 block of South 00 East West, on two warrants for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 11:28 a.m., officers arrested Donnie Reynolds, 42, 300 block of East Carter Street, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:14 p.m., officers arrested Jalen Hagy, 20, 1200 block of North Korby Street, in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony, identity deception, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:53 p.m., officers arrested Brayan Gonzalez-Gamboa, 32, Mishawaka, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 162, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 3:22 p.m., officers arrested Austi Bolton, 27, 2200 block of Westdale Court, in the area of Indiana 931 and Carter Street, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, as well as a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Chad Prather, 29, 300 block of Southlea Drive, at the same location, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Cary Lawson, 55, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 11:09 p.m., officers arrested Josiah Collier, 21, 2300 block of North Locke Street, in the area of Elizabeth and Monroe streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:42 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Berkley, 19, 900 block of West Superior Street, in the 400 block of South Washington Street, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 1:14 a.m., officers arrested Mario Long, 46, 900 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of North and Purdum streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:20 a.m., officers arrested Chris Jackson, 27, Tipton, in the 1000 block of North Armstrong Street, on a warrant for possession of cocaine, a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:22 a.m., officers arrested Robert Christopher, 32, 70 block of East Warren Street, Peru, on a probation hold and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement and possession of a syringe.
Thursday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Vashawn Rose, 20, Logansport, on a parole hold.
Thursday, noon, deputies arrested Brittany Black, 32, Kokomo, on an unknown charge.
Thursday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Arin Pursch, 42, Tippecanoe, on a charge of criminal mischief.
Friday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Emily Canady, 35, 500 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
