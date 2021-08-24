Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 7:20 a.m., officers arrested Jordan Jackson, 29, 900 block of East Dixon Street, in the 1300 block of North Reed Road, on a Tipton County warrant and charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 9:13 a.m., officers arrested Nicole Groleau, 31, 1600 block of Rue Royale North, at the same location, on a warrant for battery resulting in death.
Friday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Preer Jr., 33, 1000 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Duane Kelly, 65, homeless, in the 1000 block of East Walnut Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, midnight, officers arrested Jake Beck, 31, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of Magnolia Drive and Sycamore Street, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:48 a.m., officers arrested Brooklyn Seals, 21, 1700 block of Northview Boulevard, in the 1000 block of North Washington Street, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:35 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Johnson, 24, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 2600 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:11 p.m., officers arrested Judith Pratt, 36, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, in the 1600 block of Kingston Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 12:13 a.m., officers arrested Breann McCorkle, 37, homeless, in the area of Webster and Foster streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:46 a.m., officers arrested Adam Thomas, 30, Russiaville, in the area of North Street and Courtland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and being a habitual traffic violator, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Amy McCoy, 28, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1700 block of North Davis Road, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; endangerment, a misdemeanor; and having a prior unrelated conviction of judgement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:06 a.m., officers arrested Angela Breedlove, 50, 900 block of West State Street, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Courtland Avenue, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:06 a.m., officers arrested Dontae Carter, 19, 1200 block of East Alto Road, in the area of Alto Road and Tulip Lane, on charges of altered gun identification, a Level 5 felony; operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:14 p.m., officers arrested Isi Harmon, 40, 900 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:34 a.m., officers arrested Christina Horter, 27, 400 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 8:52 a.m., officers arrested Dione Perkins, 33, 700 block of South Apperson Way, in the area of West Park Avenue and South Leeds Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:41 p.m., officers arrested Dylan Miller, 20, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, in the 800 block of South Waugh Street, on a charge of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 10:37 p.m., officers arrested Troy Young, 38, 1700 block of Faith Road, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on charges of possession of a scheduled substance and operating without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:54 p.m., officers arrested Clayton Walker, 45, 4900 block of Algonquin Trail, in the 400 block of East North Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Ruben Soto, 26, 3200 block of Schilling Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 3:49 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Murphy II, 20, 100 block of North Tippecanoe Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and minor consumption.
Sunday, 2:42 p.m., deputies arrested Crawford Calvin, 40, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 7:52 p.m., officers arrested Blake Vandalsen, 34, Roann, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, 10:03 p.m., deputies arrested Deaton William, 50, Macy, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 10:34 p.m., officers arrested Lucas Newman, 31, 4400 block of East Indiana 18, Peru, on charges of providing a false identity statement and possession of marijuana.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan S. Jackson, 29, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:20 p.m., deputies arrested Dakota C. Blackman, 28, Logansport, on a warrant for parole violation.
Monday, 5:26 p.m., deputies arrested Michael L. Hinkle, 55, Sharpsville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana.
