Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3:05 a.m., deputies arrested Jared Dalton Kernel, 24, 400 block of Palm Lane, in the area of 300 East and 100 South, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 10:13 a.m., deputies arrested Jose Santos Morales, 29, 500 block of East Gano Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for invasion of privacy, a warrant for reckless driving causing bodily injury, a warrant for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Tuesday, 10:32 a.m., deputies arrested Shelley Anne Minniear, 47, 5300 block of Algonquin Trail, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Amber Maureen Cottrell, 38, 900 block of East Broadway Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:38 p.m., deputies arrested John Walter Downam, 35, Gas City, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:43 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob P. Jones, 28, unknown address, at the HCJ, on two warrants for criminal mischief, a warrant for theft with a prior conviction of theft or conversion and a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 1:47 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Dewayne Mitchell, 46, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:38 p.m., deputies arrested Demarcus Allen Green, 49, 200 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:19 p.m., deputies arrested Russell L. Fouch, 56, 2500 block of South 600 East, in the area of 200 North and 500 East, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Rivera, 37, 3500 block of North 00 East West, in the area of Gano Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 4:45 p.m., deputies arrested Raeanna Lynn Marcrum, 45, Elwood, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Anderson, 28, 1000 block of West Harrison Street, in the 1500 block of Gleneagles Drive, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Jamey Krisen Turner, 48, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:02 p.m., officers arrested Laroy Roschell, 28, 600 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Marcus Billingsley, 25, 1100 block of Miller Street, in the area of Havens and Bell streets, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:44 a.m., officers arrested Rodney Doss, 57, 1400 block of North Bell Street, in the area of North and LaFountain streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:51 a.m., officers arrested Mardia Earving, 31, 1200 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of LaFountain Street and Lincoln Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:24 p.m., officers arrested Devonte Barlow, 27, 2400 block of Baxter Road, in the area of Markland Avenue and Indiana 931, on a warrant for conspiracy to commit murder.
Wednesday, 8:46 p.m., officers arrested Susan Bradley, 36, 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested James McDuffie, 35, 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct and invasion of privacy, all misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 12:10 a.m., deputies arrested Dawn Foster, 50, 2800 block of West 560 South, Peru, on charges of burglary, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Jody Boyd, 43, 200 block of East Washington Avenue, Peru, on charges of battery by bodily waste on a public safety official, public intoxication, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 12:03 p.m., officers arrested Jadin Kyle, 33, South Bend, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 2:35 p.m., deputies arrested Tevin Carter, 24, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Rhea Roberts, 29, Mishawaka, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Garrett, 62, Indianapolis, on a Huntington County warrant.
Tuesday, 10:51 a.m., deputies arrested James Marshall, 37, Macy, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Noah Miller, 42, Manchester, on a parole hold.
Tuesday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Dalton Church, 26, 200 block of Franklin Court, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Isaiah Hall, 21, 3400 block of West Logansport Road, Peru, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 12:51 a.m., officers arrested Kiyya Godana, 30, 2000 block of West Matador Street, Peru, on a Cass County warrant and a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Gerald G. Strother, 39, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:27 p.m., officers arrested Donald W. McMullan, 72, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of driving while suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.