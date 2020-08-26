Arrests
Friday, 2:12 a.m., deputies arrested Hannah Lynn Hodge, 21, 1900 block of Misty Autumn Court, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 3:04 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin Neil Walker, 38, unknown address, in the 2500 block of West Alto Road, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 11:03 a.m., deputies arrested Kayla Rachelle Stahly, 29, Russiaville, in the 900 block of East Dixon Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Elijah William Davis, 23, Peru, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:28 p.m., deputies arrested Kimberly Mae Hooper, 32, 1700 block of North Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:32 p.m., deputies arrested David Paul Busch, 36, 1800 block of North Leeds Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:55 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy Alan Garrison, 22, Gwynneville, at the HCJ, on a hold for Decatur County.
Friday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Boyle, 37, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Devin Lee Pyle, 29, Gas City, at the HCJ, on a warrant for voyeurism.
Friday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Madison Dotson, 44, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the 700 block of South Purdum Street, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:36 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle A. Buis, 31, 900 block of North Purdum Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 9:06 p.m., deputies arrested Quincy Carnell Smith, 24, 1000 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Indiana 26 and 300 West, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 2:19 p.m., officers arrested Justin Brodhead, 29, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:57 p.m., officers arrested Ellis Russell, 54, 200 block of East Baxter Road, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe, a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 9:55 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Goshern, 47, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Hendricks County warrant for a parole violation.
Monday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Robert Bateman, 42, 900 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:34 p.m., officers arrested Roger Edmondson, 31, Peru, in the area of Jay and King streets, on three Miami County warrants.
Tuesday, 12:38 a.m., officers arrested Jesse McPeak, 36, 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.
Tuesday, 2:54 a.m., officers arrested Jason Alspaugh, 48, 1400 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1300 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 3:55 a.m., officers arrested Ceairra Young, 20, 900 block of Laguna Drive, in the area of Walnut and Buckeye streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 4:50 a.m., officers arrested Emily Fischer, 30, 3700 block of North 50 East, in the area of Madison and Webster streets, on a warrant for conversion.
Arrests
Sunday, 2:39 p.m., deputies arrested Randall Sturgill, 39, Logansport, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Monday, 12:32 a.m., deputies arrested Charles Summers, 29, 3400 block of Indiana 18, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 2:45 a.m., deputies arrested Gordan M. Garrett, 35, Muncie, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended with a prior suspension and obstruction of justice.
Friday, 7:19 a.m., Christopher J. Jackson, 27, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Albert L. Pryor, 34, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:31 p.m., officers arrested Darcy L. Leiding, 57, Tipton, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 7:24 a.m., deputies arrested Keegan G. Lintz, 18, Sheridan, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operator never licensed.
Sunday, 3:22 a.m., deputies arrested Evelyn M. Haffield, 29, Indianapolis, on a Marion County warrant and charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and obstruction of justice.
Sunday, 12:43 p.m., officers arrested Mugisha Tharcisse, 24, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 9:36 p.m., officers arrested James S. Larson, 57, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more.
Sunday, 11:30 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa R. Booth, 51, Kokomo, operating a vehicle after being adjudged a habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and reckless driving at an unreasonable speed.
Monday, 8:40 a.m., deputies arrested Derek L. Mason, 34, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:32 p.m., deputies arrested Ronnie L. Drumright Jr., 27, Indianapolis, on a warrant for contempt of court.
