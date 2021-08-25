Arrests
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Green, 41, 700 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Jefferson and Bell streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:08 p.m., officers arrested Amy Clark, 46, homeless, in the area of East Morgan and North Ohio streets, on a warrant for visiting a common nuisance and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:10 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Misock, 50, 1400 block of North McCann Street, in the area of East Morgan and North Ohio streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:41 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Goshern, 48, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Johnathan Thompson, 29, homeless, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:22 a.m., officers arrested Demarcus Green, 48, 5200 block of Wea Drive, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 1:39 a.m., officers arrested Marco Francis, 40, 3100 block of South 100 East, at the same location, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Arrests
Monday, 12:14 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Lever, 30, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on a charge of criminal recklessness with a firearm.
Monday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Tana Wilder, 24, Kokomo, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 1:25 a.m., officers arrested Bradley Waites, 34, 100 block of East Daniel Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested Heather Nickels, 30, homeless, on a charge of possession of a legend drug.
Tuesday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Julie Miles, 34, unknown address, on a bond revocation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.