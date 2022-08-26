Arrests
Wednesday, 11:35 a.m., deputies arrested Jill Lynn Moore, 49, Lafayette, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:09 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Tyler Robbins, 29, Mitchell, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 2:13 p.m., deputies arrested Tara D. Glaze, 30, 3900 block of South 400 East, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:21 p.m., deputies arrested Chelsi Marie Thomas, 33, 3900 block of South 400 East, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and obstruction of justice, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 4:34 p.m., deputies arrested Donell Julian Dixon, 20, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor.
Wednesday, 4:42 p.m., deputies arrested Terry Joe Parsons, 64, 1400 block of Nicolas Court, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 10:40 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla J. Barnard, 34, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 1:59 p.m., officers arrested Michael Mott, 55, 1200 block of Alto Road, in the area of McCann and Havens streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:33 p.m., officers arrested Tyrone Cannon, 49, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:52 p.m., officers arrested Jake Beck, 32, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 800 block of North Washington Street, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 1:22 a.m., officers arrested James Shepard Jr., 40, Galveston, in the 2300 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for probation violation, as well as charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:02 a.m., officers arrested Katherine Hunter, 41, 1900 block of Creekstone Drive, in the area of Ohio Street and Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:37 a.m., officers arrested Mark Turner, 57, 1900 block of Creekstone Drive, in the area of Ohio Street and Vaile Avenue, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
