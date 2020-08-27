Arrests
Monday, 1:22 a.m., deputies arrested Trenon A. Hipsher, 23, Galveston, in the area of 17th Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 8:28 a.m., deputies arrested Draven C. Callis, 20, 1400 block of North Webster Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:05 p.m., deputies arrested John Edward Wade, 42, 2300 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Robert M. Mau, 37, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 4000 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Shannon Dale Bradberry, 31, Mishawaka, at the HCJ, on a hold for Michigan.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Nick Valdez, 30, 3500 block of South Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 10:34 a.m., officers arrested Willie Harvard, 32, 1400 block of South Main Street, in the area of Morgan and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:33 p.m., officers arrested Robert Hampshire, 900 block of East Walnut Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:39 p.m., officers arrested Brian Raber, 39, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for non-compliance and charges of possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Bradburn, 38, 1700 block of North Bell Street, in the 700 block of South Market Street, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Tuesday, 10:10 p.m., officers arrested Steven Davenport, 54, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Monroe and Locke streets, on a charge of domestic violence in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Jines, 33, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Benjamin Hicks, 27, 700 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Carter Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:35 a.m., officers arrested Jonathan McPeek, 28, 900 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Mulberry and Washington streets, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:26 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Barber, 20, 1900 block of West Vaile Avenue, in the area of Ohio and Richmond streets, on a charge of forgery-counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Shirley Morens, 22, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Richmond and Ohio streets, on charges of forgery-counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:26 a.m., officers arrested Darius Bloch, 26, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Ohio and Richmond streets, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, forgery-counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Monday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Shannon Sutton, 43, Marion, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Latasha Montgomery, 49, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:10 p.m., deputies arrested Roger Edmondson, 31, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested William Roberts, 34, Warren, on a Huntington County warrant.
Tuesday, 8:03 p.m., deputies arrested Ahmed Jilo, 54, 1200 block of Chanute Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Tuesday, 8:33 p.m., officers arrested James Dean, unknown age, 42000 block of Hamilton Court, Peru, on a Huntington County warrant.
Wednesday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Bryan Hall, 24, 1600 block of Warhawk Road, Peru, on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.
Wednesday, 1:42 a.m., officers arrested Patrick Isham, 38, 20 block of South Benton Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 3:04 a.m., officers arrested Riley Stoll, 23, 44000 block of MacDill Court, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:08 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy L. Green, 45, Cicero, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:45 p.m., officers arrested Austin E. Harvey, 20, Tipton, on charges of battery causing moderate injury and strangulation.
Tuesday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Cody J. Parrish, 30, Jonesboro, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:33 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin E. Stanley, 49, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 2 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie L. Fettig, 24, Elwood, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.