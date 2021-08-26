Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:56 p.m., officers arrested Isi Harmon, 40, 900 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on charges of disorderly conduct and domestic battery, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:56 p.m., officers arrested Keesha Pigg, 25, homeless, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:03 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Murray, 21, 800 block of East 600 North, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Thursday, 1:41 a.m., officers arrested Tywon Swanson, 37, 1000 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Berkley Road and Jefferson Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Curtis Williams, 31, 1300 block of West North Street, in the area of West Jefferson Street and North Berkley Road, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, a misdemeanor.
