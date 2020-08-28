Arrests
Tuesday, 4:08 a.m., deputies arrested Isaac Nathaniel Trusty, 26, 900 block of West State Street, at the same location, on a hold for Grant County.
Tuesday, 4:09 a.m., deputies arrested Corey J. Kirchgessner, 24, 5900 block of Waubesa Way, at the Howard County jail, on a hold for Huntington County, three warrants for dealing marijuana and three warrants for possession of marijuana, and a single warrant each for possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Tuesday, 5:05 a.m., deputies arrested Caleb J. Carpenter, 21, 4100 block of East 00 North South, at the same location, on a hold for Grant County.
Tuesday, 6:48 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Ashley Adams, 43, 2100 block of Versailles Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for strangulation and a warrant for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Tuesday, 9:32 a.m., deputies arrested Randy Douglas Caudill, 39, Marion, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a hold for Grant County.
Tuesday, 2:38 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Jo Ann Wiman, 31, 500 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:41 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph R. Alvarado, 38, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:42 p.m., deputies arrested Colin M. Luther, 21, 1100 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Raymond Calhoun, 19, unknown address, in the area of Reed Road and Savoy Avenue, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Devin Makiel Johnson, 27, 900 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Elm and Main streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:02 p.m., deputies arrested Fernando R. Andrade, 55, 1100 block of South Ohio Street, in the area of North and Bell streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:17 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Austin Forgrave, 52, 1200 block of North 700 East, at the same location, on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:21 p.m., officers arrested Rachel Yager, 40, 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for causing serious injury while operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of more than .08.
Wednesday, 2:05 p.m., officers arrested Dariel Jones, 37, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 2000 block of South Goyer Road, on a Tipton County warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and a warrant for possession/dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Wednesday, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Chomba, 28, Dallas, Texas, in the area of Southway Boulevard and LaFountain Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:44 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Debusk, 35, 200 block of Fawn Drive, in the area of Carter Street, on a warrant for dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, as well as charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:51 p.m., officers arrested Karla Barnett, 35, 5700 block of Mendota Drive, in the area of Carter and Ohio streets, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:18 p.m., officers arrested Nicole Cooper, 34, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 400 block of South Apperson Way, on six Miami County warrants and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:55 p.m., officers arrested Austin Sante, 23, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, in the area of Highland Park, on charges of possession of marijuana and false informing, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Lonnie Galloway, 32, Rensselaer, in the area of Ohio and Murden streets, on an Owen County warrant.
Thursday, 12:24 a.m., officers arrested Katie Ray, 31, unknown address, in the area of Ohio and Murden streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:56 a.m., officers arrested Trevor Brieger, 35, 200 block of Devonshire Drive, in the area of Sycamore and Market streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested Jordan Sheagley, 27, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Defenbaugh and Locke streets, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, battery, a misdemeanor, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:58 p.m., deputies arrested Danny L. Grose Jr., 25, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 6:17 p.m., deputies arrested Dariel L. Jones, 37, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
