Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 11:28 a.m., officers arrested Jacqueline Finley, 30, Galveston, in the 200 block of North Union Street, on an unknown warrant.
Thursday, 3:26 p.m., officers arrested Antione Lewis, 39, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, at an unknown location, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:05 p.m., officers arrested Jasper Timmons, 30, 4900 block of Algonquin Trail, in the area of Havens Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:17 p.m., officers arrested Christian Timmons, 30, 1000 block of North Korby Street, in the area of Korby and Havens streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:18 p.m., officers arrested Aubrey Coates, 43, 1200 block of South Purdum Street, in the area of South Webster and West Foster streets, on a Miami County warrant and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:26 a.m., officers arrested Brandy Horn, 33, Cutler, in the area of West North and North Webster streets, on charges of possession of a scheduled substance and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 1:34 a.m., officers arrested Austin Huntsman, 30, Peru, in the area of West North and North Webster streets, on charges of possession of a scheduled substance and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:17 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Bratcher, 25, Bunker Hill, in the area of South Goyer Road and East Boulevard Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.