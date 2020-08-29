Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:38 a.m., deputies arrested Claudia Rosemarie Ziebell, 36, 3400 block of West 100 North, at the Howard County jail, on two warrants for failure to appear, a warrant for theft with a prior conviction and a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 2:49 a.m., deputies arrested Sajana Davina Hawkins, 20, 1400 block of South 700 East, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for burglary.
Wednesday, 3:47 a.m., deputies arrested Everett J. Johnson, 52, 1500 block of North Lindsey Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:34 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Dawn Wainscott, 42, 9200 block of West 00 North South, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Wednesday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Donnel Carman Wright, 46, 600 block of West Woodland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of cocaine and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Latrisha Michelle Mason, 32, 900 block of East Monroe Street, at the HCJ, on nine warrants for fraud and two warrants for forgery.
Thursday, 3:25 p.m., officers arrested Kimberly Kidwell, 50, 600 block of Miami Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for obstruction of justice.
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Shella D. Detro, 58, 1900 block of South Market Street, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on charges of criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 6:18 p.m., officers arrested Paula Rush, 56, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, escape, a Level 5 felony, intimidation, a Level 5 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:42 p.m., officers arrested Martin Morgan, 29, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, criminal recklessness, a misdemeanor, and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:51 p.m., officers arrested David L. Ivory, 60, homeless, in the 2400 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:26 a.m., officers arrested Cody Bryan, 24, 2500 block of Apperson Way, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Gavin Shively, 20, 2300 block of West 600 South, Peru, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Kayla Miller, 27, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 11:45 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Smith, 48, Kokomo, on a domestic battery hold.
Wednesday, 11:45 p.m., deputies arrested John Smith, 58, Kokomo, on a domestic battery hold.
Thursday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Jahman Thieke, 21, Kokomo, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
