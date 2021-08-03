Arrests
Friday, 12:26 a.m., deputies arrested Buddy W. Rogers, 24, 500 block of West Rainbow Circle, in the 2300 block of South Dixon Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; criminal mischief, a misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:35 a.m., deputies arrested Ian A. Doty, 24, 2300 block of Baton Rouge Drive, in the 2100 block of South Dixon Road, on two Clinton County holds and charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:51 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin Dale Breedlove, 56, 900 block of West State Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:53 a.m., deputies arrested James Arthur McGee, 54, 3000 block of Whitehouse Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:10 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob M. Crays, 25, Cicero, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:06 a.m., officers arrested Amber Blakely, 41, Sharpsville, in the 1400 block of East Morgan Street, on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 1:06 p.m., deputies arrested Raymond Dominick Riggins, 30, 1100 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:12 p.m., officers arrested Clymenia Fielder, 63, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 2600 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:35 p.m., officers arrested Gordon Jenkins III, 28, 500 block of Devonshire Drive, at the same location, on an unknown warrant.
Friday, 11:11 p.m., deputies arrested Bradley Joseph Bates, 37, Carmel, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Saturday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested John Bronson Jr., 36, 1600 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Jay Street and Vaile Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 9:22 a.m., officers arrested Jacoby Harris, 29, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Apperson Way, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:13 p.m., officers arrested Richard Clark, 39, Walton, in the 600 block of West Taylor Street, on a Delaware County warrant and a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:18 p.m., officers arrested Patricia Slaughter, 27, Walton, in the 600 block of West Taylor Street, on a Cass County warrant.
Saturday, 6:05 p.m., officers arrested Alex Fleming, 54, 1000 block of North Korby Street, in the area of Superior and McCann streets, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:04 p.m., deputies arrested Audrey Elaina Jay, 18, 400 block of Edgewater Drive, in the area of Apperson Way and Barkdol Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:11 p.m., deputies arrested Raymond Lindsey, 33, 800 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Home and Markland avenues, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:29 p.m., officers arrested John Hozey, 54, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the area of Delphos and Mulberry streets, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:53 p.m., officers arrested Chelsey Smith, 30, 900 block of Maumee Drive, in the 5300 block of Flint Way, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:36 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie N. Martin, 33, Russiaville, in the area of Albright and Center roads, on battery on a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Bradley Dowden, 25, 1200 block of South Delphos Street, in the area of McCann and Broadway streets, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:47 a.m., officers arrested Kandice Shadle, 53, 4000 block of Pleasant Drive, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Jodi L. Hostetler, 45, 6000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the area of 500 East and 100 South, on a warrant for violation of the legend drug act and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, as well as charges of deception of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:24 p.m., officers arrested Jayson Morrison, 46, Drive Worth, Illinois, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on a LaPorte County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; false informing, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:23 p.m., officers arrested Traci White, 20, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, in the 1100 block of East Jefferson Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:09 p.m., deputies arrested Brad Anthony Burthay, 49, 1300 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Broadway Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 8:12 p.m., deputies arrested Vernon Victor Heil, 42, Greentown, in Greentown, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and intimidation, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:33 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Blackwell, 28, 2400 block of North Locke Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:17 p.m., deputies arrested Aneesa Marie Resendez, 19, 1200 block of East Southway Boulevard, in the area of Washington and Elm streets, on possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Saraya Marie Shoaf, 30, 2200 block of North Waugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Sunday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Brett Michael Bishop, 29, Peru, in the area of Markland Avenue and Diamond Street, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Brandi Wright, 23, 2900 block of Sheila Drive, in the 200 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 5:09 a.m., officers arrested Amie Young, 36, 1700 block of Faith Road, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:10 a.m., officers arrested Troy Young, 38, 1700 block of Faith Road, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:04 p.m., officers arrested Donivan Hummel Jr., 42, 3400 block of West 100 North, in the area of South Jay Street and East Markland Avenue, on charges of driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 7:14 p.m., officers arrested Dustin Elzbeck I, 40, Galveston, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:56 p.m., officers arrested Mikel Ringley, 30, 3000 block of Terrace Drive, in the 3100 block of Darwin Lane, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for residential entry.
Monday, 11:07 p.m., officers arrested Michael Miller, 45, 400 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:51 p.m., officers arrested Russell McCoy, 47, 1600 block of South Main Street, in the area of Calumet Street, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, a warrant for residential entry, a warrant for criminal mischief and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Cheyanne Tharp, 28, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of East Sycamore Street and North Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 6:10 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew J. Johnson, 41, Sharpsville, on a charge of unlawful possession of a syringe.
Friday, 10:44 p.m., officers arrested Broc D. Tragesser, 36, Tipton, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, 12:46 a.m., officers arrested Tia M. Cox, 35, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Saturday, 12:46 a.m., officers arrested Brandon R. Cox, 30, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Saturday, 11:22 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas R. Yeary, 50, Kempton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, reckless driving at an unreasonable speed and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Darrell W. Sohm, 34, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 10:59 a.m., deputies arrested Danny J. Giselbach, 52, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:31 p.m., deputies arrested James J. L. White, 34, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
