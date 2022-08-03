Arrests
Friday, 12:19 p.m., deputies arrested April D. Frazier, 46, Urbana, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for possession of cocaine, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Friday, 2:59 p.m., deputies arrested Todd Anthony Fowler, 51, 600 block of South Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Friday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Paula Yvonne Mashburn, 51, 1700 block of North McCann Street, in the area of Locke and Firmin streets, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Dewayne Anthony Perrigen, 32, 800 block of South Calumet Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for a pretrial violation.
Friday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas A. Bragg, 21, 1900 block of South Park Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation.
Saturday, 4:02 a.m., deputies arrested James Clinton, 58, Amboy, in the 3400 block of East 100 North, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 7:17 a.m., deputies arrested Kyrstin Maurene Duke, 22, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Saturday, 8:38 a.m., deputies arrested Linzey Ann Gunter, 30, Greentown, in Greentown, on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in public duty, a Level 6 felony; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Alan Roller, 32, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, a warrant for dealing marijuana, a warrant for indirect contempt and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, 3:21 p.m., deputies arrested Christian Michael Dickey, 31, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 3:23 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas A. Bragg, 21, 1900 block of South Park Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation.
Saturday, 5:05 p.m., deputies arrested Brandi Louise Bradley, 42, 1800 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Ohio and Murden streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 12:28 p.m., deputies arrested Mary Elizabeth Wilson, 31, Frankfort, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:14 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Shane Brown, 45, 1300 block of Tammie Court, in the area of Markland and Park avenues, on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 3:53 a.m., deputies arrested Joniesha Hall, 22, 3500 block of Southlea Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Apperson Way, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:48 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Wane Miller, 55, 1400 block of Dunham on Berkley, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:04 p.m., deputies arrested August Eugene Mack, 41, 1300 block of South Ohio Street, in the 600 block of North Dixon Road, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention, a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Monday, 4:58 p.m., deputies arrested Tamie R. Stoops, 60, 2300 block of Delon Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 5:26 p.m., officers arrested Tyson Deckard, 33, 1200 block of West Madison Street, at an unknown location, on a warrant for parole violation.
Monday, 5:47 p.m., officers arrested Tierra Stewart, 22, 1100 block of North Ruddell Drive, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 6:27 p.m., deputies arrested Ethan Ahmed Marciniak, 21, 1900 block of Columbus Boulevard, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Monday, 7:52 p.m., officers arrested Travis Wilson, 36, 4100 block of West 100 North, in the area of North and Main streets, on a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 8:37 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Dillon, 22, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:49 p.m., deputies arrested Emily K. Snoeberger, 21, 3800 block of South Dixon Road, in Russiaville, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Brittni Denae Rund, 32, 1200 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:39 a.m., officers arrested Shelby Purnell, 29, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 7:23 a.m., officers arrested David Turner, 43, 1200 block of West Jackson Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:42 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Friar, 18, 1100 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3:10 p.m., officers arrested Robert Patton, 40, 4000 block of West Division Road, in the area of Virginia and Courtland avenues, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 3:16 p.m., officers arrested Kamren Gentry, 22, unknown address, in the 2900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled substance and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:32 p.m., officers arrested Stephani Mathis, 27, 1000 block of East Lordeman Street, in the 1100 block of Rank Parkway, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Friday, 1:24 a.m., deputies arrested Jacqueline Gunter, 39, Logansport, on a charge of battery.
Friday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Davis, 30, 600 block of Tyler Avenue, Peru, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle.
