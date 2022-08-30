Arrests
Thursday, 2:12 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Steps, 37, 900 block of East Elm Street, in the area of Walnut Street and Wabash Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathon Andrew Heath, 36, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, in the 1300 block of West Tate Street, on a warrant for domestic battery with a prior conviction.
Thursday, 11:09 a.m. deputies arrested Shelby C. Jacobs, 27, 3000 block of Mayfair Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 12:17 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Robert Sallee, 47, 400 block of West Lincoln Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Bryan S. Stahl, 49, 2700 block of South 800 East, in the area of Ohio and Carter streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 2:25 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla Rachelle Stahly, 31, 5700 block of Mendota Drive, in the 400 block of Kentucky Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:09 p.m., deputies arrested Dylan James Miller, 21, 800 block of South Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for murder, a warrant for conspiracy to commit murder, a warrant for obstruction of justice, a warrant for unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior conviction and a warrant for straw purchase of a handgun.
Thursday, 3:11 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Andrew Rutherford, 28, 6000 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the HCJ, on a warrant for escape.
Thursday, 3:25 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Gravitt, 35, North Liberty, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Nathan Wilson, 42, 2500 block of North Armstrong Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:50 p.m., deputies arrested Derek A. Elliott, 27, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for attachment.
Thursday, 4:56 p.m., deputies arrested Chelsi Marie Thomas, 33, 3900 block of South 400 East, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Alex S. Fleming, 55, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for court violation.
Thursday, 5:56 p.m., deputies arrested Tanava Channel Dickerson, 39, 800 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 1400 block of North Bell Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:10 p.m., deputies arrested Robert W. Pike, 44, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a Wabash County hold.
Friday, 2:42 p.m., officers arrested Kristin Summitt, 32, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Shay White, 41, 400 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Hoffer Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:41 p.m., officers arrested Jack Hendrix, 20, unknown address, in the 1000 block of East Fischer Street, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:16 a.m., officers arrested Amber Maish, 33, 300 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Union and Walnut streets, on a warrant for body attachment and a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 1:43 a.m., officers arrested Brock Stanley, 46, 1000 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator and operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 2:42 a.m., officers arrested Hyatt Flanigan, 21, Kempton, in the area of Dixon Road and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:36 p.m., officers arrested Robert Hilligoss, 43, Greentown, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Buffy Lewis, 46, 300 block of North Armstrong Street, in the area of Apperson Way and North Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 5 p.m., officers arrested John Rogers Jr., 38, Peru, in the 200 block of West Superior Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, 7:17 p.m., officers arrested Silvia McEvers-Jackson, 59, 600 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 7:58 p.m., officers arrested Caitlin Balakin, 24, 2300 block of North Delphos Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:19 p.m., officers arrested Karlee Balakin, 23, Carthage, in the 2300 block of North Delphos Street, on a charge of domestic battery with prior convictions, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 1:08 a.m., officers arrested Alexis Johnson, 27, 2900 block of Albright Road, at the same location, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Lakia Moore, 42, 1000 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, unlawful carrying of a handgun, a Level 5 felony, and operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:39 a.m., officers arrested Samuel Apparico, 45, homeless, in the 600 block of West Jackson Street, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; possession of a synthetic drug, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:35 a.m., officers arrested Clifford Roseberry, 57, 2000 block of North Bell Street, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:49 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Page, 49, 1100 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Washington and Firmin streets, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Devario Hauser, 30, 900 block of East Havens Street, in the area of Rainbow Drive and Rainbow Circle, on a pretrial service violation and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
