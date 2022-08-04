Arrests
Tuesday, 8:35 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Wayne Small, 44, 1300 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a charge of escape, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 10:11 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob J. Acord, 39, 1200 block of North McCann Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 11:32 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Levi Moon, 34, 1500 block of West Havens Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:17 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany L. Mallory, 38, 1000 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Goyer Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:33 p.m., deputies arrested Theresa Laverne Bates, 44, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 7:41 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Fields, 66, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:19 p.m., officers arrested Marjorie Parkhurst, 39, 1000 block of East Walnut Street, in the 1400 block of North Indiana Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:53 p.m., officers arrested Kristi Whitaker, 54, 1200 block of Belvedere Drive, in the area of Lincoln Road and Home Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:47 a.m., officers arrested Andrew McCauley, 41, Sharpsville, in the 3900 block of South Dixon Road, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Monday, 5:27 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Miniear, 38, Macy, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 10:22 p.m., officers arrested Travis Worden, 21, 400 block of East Third Street, Peru, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:01 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Nichols, 47, Westfield, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 11:48 a.m., officers arrested Eric Labare, 57, 20 block of Turnpaw Trail, Peru, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 10:27 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Enyeart, 43, 400 block of East Washington Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal, resisting law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer and intimidation.
Wednesday, 11:53 a.m., officers arrested Adrienne Hardy, 49, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 4:10 p.m., deputies arrested James Walls, 34, Wabash, on a warrant for parole violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.