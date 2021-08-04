Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 8:54 a.m., deputies arrested Michael W. Piatt, 30, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, at work release, on a warrant for intimidation.
Monday, 10:34 a.m., deputies arrested Jeammie Ann Hankins, 51, 1100 block of West Madison Street, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Corrie Wayne Morrow, 46, Peru, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on a Tippecanoe County hold.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel Shiraef-Smith, unknown age, 1200 block of North Locke Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Dixon Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:09 p.m., deputies arrested Jake Edward Williams, 35, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Terra E. Quinn, 28, 2900 block of Heritage Drive, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 5:14 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah K. Snapp, 29, 1800 block of Cricket Hill Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 5:21 p.m., deputies arrested Matt Lee McQuiston, 45, Noblesville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for home improvement fraud where victim is at least 60 years of age.
Monday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Steve James Turnpaugh, 40, 12900 block of South U.S. 31, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:02 p.m., deputies arrested Patricia Ann Howard, 33, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 2200 block of East Markland Avenue, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:18 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Marie Leija, 41, 800 block of North Philips Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:37 p.m., deputies arrested Lejraun Jones, 19, 5000 block of Wea Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for obstruction of justice.
Monday, 10:47 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Lynn Caruso, 48, 600 block of South Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:57 p.m., deputies arrested James Arthur McGee, 54, 3000 block of Whitehouse Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:03 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Olivarez, 45, Galveston, at the HCJ, on a warrant for court violation.
Monday, 11:09 p.m., deputies arrested Manuel Jesue Sisneros, 42, 2400 block of North Purdum Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 2:55 p.m., officers arrested Noelle Calhoun, 46, 3200 block of Frances Lane, in the 3600 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:52 p.m., officers arrested John Adams, 37, Gas City, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:12 p.m., officers arrested Brock Grabes, 33, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the area of Plate and Hoffer streets, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:05 a.m., officers arrested Charles Briley, 25, 5100 block of Mohawk Drive, in the 900 block of East North Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 3:41 a.m., officers arrested James Howard, 39, 100 block of Wildridge Drive, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 2:17 p.m., officers arrested Harley Anglin, 35, 100 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a Cass County warrant.
Sunday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Roger Edmondson, 32, Laotto, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 8:58 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Hanby, 29, Lafayette, on charges of disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Monday, 7:08 a.m., officers arrested Dwayne Cohen, 35, Merrillville, on a Lake County warrant.
Monday, 7:47 a.m., officers arrested Wade Stark, 37, 500 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested Brian Edwards, 39, Three Oaks, Michigan, on a court order.
Monday, 12:22 p.m., deputies arrested Dwayne Redding, 55, South Bend, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 12:40 p.m., deputies arrested Dennis Shaw, 53, Mishawaka, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Monday, 5:06 p.m., officers arrested Angela Hefner, 38, 300 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:54 a.m., officers arrested James Moss, 49, 100 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 8:54 p.m., officers arrested Randy Garrett, 38, 500 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a warrant for driving while suspended and a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 10:22 p.m., officers arrested Sym Runles, 26, South Bend, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
