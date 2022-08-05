Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:53 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Wayne Small, 44, 1300 block of West Walnut Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 10:27 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Donald Lacluyse, 35, 200 block of Devonshire Drive, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on three warrants for failure to appear and two warrants for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested Kacy Hamilton, 37, Russiaville, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:29 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Comstock, 32, 3600 block of Oakhurst Drive, in the 1200 block of North Armstrong Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 12:40 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Allen Sites, 32, 800 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of East Mulberry Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:14 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Franklin Bronson, 29, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, in Grant County, on two warrants for violation of work release, a warrant for escape and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 3:59 p.m., deputies arrested Stephan Deandre Glenn, 25, 900 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Wednesday, 4:14 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Patrick Green, 32, 3400 block of Walton Way, in the 300 block of North Philips Street, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 6:20 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Joe Brown, 38, Pendleton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 6:02 p.m., officers arrested Tylor Leyk, 22, Tipton, in the 100 block of North Union Street, on a court order.
Thursday, 6:02 p.m., officers arrested Miranda Townsend, 38, unknown address, in the 100 block of North Union Street, on a court order.
Thursday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Micale Robinson, 36, 600 block of South McCann Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:04 a.m., officers arrested Curt Beck, 36, 2900 block of Baton Rouge Drive, in the 600 block of South Wabash Street, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; confinement, a Level 6 felony; and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
