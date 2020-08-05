Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 11:35 a.m., deputies arrested Brooklyn Kay Galbreath, 30, Elwood, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Skyler K. Williams, 24, 1900 block of Gentilly Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Monday, 8:47 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Dale Duke, 31, 200 block of East Ricketts Street, in the 1900 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of escape, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 4:21 p.m., officers arrested Kayla Stanley, 29, 1100 block of North Forest Drive, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on two warrants for theft.
Tuesday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested Jochua Wolverton, 40, Tipton, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a Tipton County warrant.
Tuesday, 9:18 p.m., officers arrested Trevor Brieger, 35, 200 block of Devonshire Drive, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:08 p.m., officers arrested Phillip Cooper, 38, 1200 block of West North Street, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Darrell Slusher, 51, 400 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Bell and Lordeman streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 11:45 a.m., parole officers arrested Arvil Roberts, 61, homeless, on a parole violation.
Monday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Drayden Bretzman, 18, 3800 block of East 250 North, Peru, on a charge of criminal mischief.
Monday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan West, 26, Gas City, on a violation of probation.
Monday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Christopher, 32, 70 block of Warren Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Monday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Smith, 38, Kokomo, on a parole violation.
Monday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Heather VanMeter, 41, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant.
Monday, 8:23 p.m., officers arrested Tanner Howard, 29, 44000 block of Macdill Court, Peru, on charges of intimidation, failure to identify, battery with injury and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 9:05 p.m., deputies arrested Christine Ortega, 33, 2500 block of Kelly Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Patterson, 27, 2500 block of Kelly Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 2:37 a.m., deputies arrested Mark Majors, 44, Denver, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, July 30, 10:11 a.m., officers arrested Derek R. Hill, 37, Tipton, on a warrant for burglary.
Friday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Adrian L. Melton, 25, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:49 a.m., deputies arrested David T. Sanders Jr., 18, Kokomo, on charges of theft of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Friday, 5:17 p.m., officers arrested Jacob J. Maine, 34, Arcadia, on a Miami County warrant.
Sunday, 1:03 a.m., deputies arrested Michael B. Weir, 23, Tipton, on a warrant for probation violation and a warrant for two counts of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age and interfering with reporting a crime.
Sunday, 9:04 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob S. Gilbert, 23, Marion, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:20 a.m., deputies arrested Meghan J. Pacheco, 37, Kempton, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Monday, 11:19 a.m., deputies arrested Quinton D. Alexander, 33, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:04 p.m., deputies arrested Vashti D. Dillon, 42, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 12:04 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie L. Sutherlin, 32, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:04 p.m., deputies arrested Wendy S. Ellis, 37, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 7:46 p.m., officers arrested Derrick M. Ogden, 34, Tipton, on charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a legend drug and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Tuesday, 11:35 p.m., deputies arrested Hyatt M. Flannigan, 19, Kempton, on charges of operating while intoxicated and minor consumption.
Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jochua N. Wolverton, 40, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
