Arrests
Tuesday, 12:37 a.m., deputies arrested Amber R. Howell, 42, Flora, in the area of 200 South and 720 West, on charges of institutional criminal mischief, criminal mischief, possession of paraphernalia, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 5:45 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler J. Clark, 27, Elwood, in the area of Morgan Street and Indiana 931, on a Tipton County hold and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:54 p.m., deputies arrested Brian Andrew Catt, 40, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Tuesday, 2:31 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Marrel Cooksey, 35, 300 block of Vinton Circle, in the 3000 block of South Webster Street, on a warrant for residential entry.
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Michelle Teague, 38, 2100 block of North Armstrong Street, in the area of Reed and Savoy roads, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:50 p.m., deputies arrested Johnathon Stevens, 36, 1300 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Delphos and Virginia streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:38 a.m., deputies arrested Brenda Rodriquez, 55, 200 block of West 300 South, in the area of LaFountain Street and Rainbow Circle, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:43 p.m., deputies arrested Jillian Rae Spitsbergen, 37, Naples, Florida, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 9:04 p.m., officers arrested Karra Riggins, 29, homeless, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:13 p.m., officers arrested Geramie Young, 36, 4200 block of East 200 South, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Carah Gifford, 29, 1100 block of West Jackson Street, in the 1200 block of North Union Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested Jose Grifaldo, 44, 600 block of East Superior Street, in the area of Jay Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Dajuan Logan, 36, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Delphos and Firmin streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested Gunnar Ivins, 27, Edwardsburg, Michigan, in the area of north U.S. 31, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
