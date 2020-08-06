Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:32 a.m., deputies arrested Tawon Linell Wright, 37, 200 block of Ariel Court, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 1:01 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph R. Alvarado, 38, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for court violation and a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:04 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth N. Bradburn, 38, 1700 block of North Bell Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Jolene Yard, 32, Indianapolis, in the area of Sherman Drive and Lincoln Road, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 5:44 p.m., officers arrested David McClure, 47, 1100 block of East North Street, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Patricia Howard, 32, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Taylor Street and Apperson Way, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 8:28 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Butler, 33, Marion, in the 500 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Kayla Carmack, 25, 1700 block of North Market Street, in the area of Taylor and Washington streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Patrick Clark, 49, 5500 block of Longbow Drive, in the 1200 block of South Purdum Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:31 a.m., officers arrested John Byons, 34, 3500 block of Southlea Drive, in the area of Market and Harrison streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Tyeshun J. Johnson, 23, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
