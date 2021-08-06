Arrests
Wednesday, 1:27 a.m., deputies arrested Taylor Lamb, 21, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:34 a.m., deputies arrested Ricky Garcia, 22, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Brent Dee Reutebuch, 50, Winamac, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:27 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Aaron Foxx, 28, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Casey R. Gurule, 22, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Wednesday, 8:04 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Edward Hodges, 39, 1800 block of South Webster Street, in the 2200 block of North Delphos Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:50 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Ferguson, 65, 1100 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Thursday, 6:13 p.m., officers arrested Dillon Foster, 29, 1600 block of South LaFountain Street, in the 900 block of West Havens Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 6:48 p.m., officers arrested Aerick Monroe, 25, 700 block of North Main Street, in the 1400 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 7:32 p.m., officers arrested Heather Atkins, 37, 1000 block of East Havens Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:21 a.m., officers arrested Xavier McCarter, 22, 3100 block of Winthrop Lane, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Tubora Brown, 44, 2800 block of North Delphos Street, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for intimidation and charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:55 a.m., officers arrested Blane Coate, 28, 1200 block of South Jay Street, in the 400 block of East Defenbaugh Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 3:59 a.m., officers arrested Montae Reed, 27, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 100 block of East North Street, on a Miami County warrant.
Arrests
Thursday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Kalob Ross, 24, Lafountain, on a court order.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Angel Macias, 43, Milford, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 4:55 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Winch, 23, 2300 block of Randolph Avenue, Peru, on a court order.
Thursday, 10:08 p.m., deputies arrested Toni Vanhorn, 25, Lafayette, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Steven E. Ewing, 40, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Buddy W. Rogers, 24, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
