Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 2:09 p.m., deputies arrested Javier Rojas Jimenez, 50, West Lafayette, in the area of Markland Avenue and Armstrong Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:54 p.m., deputies arrested Andre Lamont Lewis, 46, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 8:43 p.m., officers arrested Clinton Stapleton, 41, Peru, in the area of U.S. 31 and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Ducote, 43, Ottumwa, Iowa, in the area of Apperson Way and Havens Street, on a Louisiana warrant.
Friday, 11:18 p.m., deputies arrested Grace B. Aldridge, 21, 400 block of Velvet Road, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth Porter, 22, 500 block of Rainbow Circle, in the area of Markland Avenue and Reed Road, on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:03 a.m., deputies arrested Victor Maual Gonzalez, 54, 3200 block of Morrow Drive, in the area of Morgan Street and Indiana 931, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:03 a.m., deputies arrested Clayton G. Bargerhuff, 47, 2300 block of North Waugh Street, in the area of Main and Gano streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:20 a.m., officers arrested Morgan Taylor, 24, Russiaville, in the 800 block of West Park Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 1:12 p.m., officers arrested Morgan Mercer, 27, 800 block of West Defenbaugh Street, in the 1400 block of South Reed Road, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 and residential entry, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 3:38 p.m., officers arrested Christopher King, 30, 1700 block of East Dodge Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 5:20 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Otherson, 53, homeless, in the 400 block of West Superior Street, on a warrant for body attachment and a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:02 a.m., officers arrested Omar Canche, 48, 1300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:53 a.m., deputies arrested Angela Marie Glendenning, 32, 500 block of Rainbow Drive, in the area of Washington Street and Virginia Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:27 a.m., deputies arrested Antonio Lamar Wiley, 39, 900 block of East Elm Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 10:03 a.m., deputies arrested Luke Gentry, 28, 800 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 600 block of St. Joseph Drive, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Gentry, 42, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 500 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Sunday, 4:56 p.m., deputies arrested Shaquane Ronta Lavelle Warwick, 28, 600 block of East Markland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of cocaine.
Sunday, 6:29 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Guy Harpe, 36, 2400 block of Greentree Lane, in the 2200 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:17 a.m., officers arrested Jeremy Eyer, 24, 1200 block of North Union Street, in the area of Taylor and Bell streets, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Monday, 3:50 a.m., officers arrested Harrison Handy, 25, 1000 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Western Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 5:51 p.m., officers arrested Beth McVay, 50, Nineveh, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
