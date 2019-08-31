Arrests
Wednesday, 6:20 a.m., officers arrested John E. Mouser, 64, 1100 block of West Monroe Street, in the 1700 block of North Lafountain Street, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 8:10 a.m., officers arrested Kayla Breanne Bradley, 19, 600 block of East 550 North, in the 1300 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 8:13 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel Glenn Blackburn, 57, Peru, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., deputies arrested Phillip Ray Rogers, 29, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 9:36 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas Benjamin Terry, 46, 600 block of Emm Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Shane Ward, 42, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft, a warrant for domestic battery, a warrant for strangulation and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Jackie Lee Wingard, 60, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of a driving license.
Wednesday, 9:49 a.m., deputies arrested Todd A. Toney, 51, Russiaville, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Ryan Bledsoe, 40, 500 block of West Chestnut Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 11:35 a.m., officers arrested Kaelin Virleah Lemons, 24, 700 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 100 block of Pine Valley Court, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and a charge of neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 12:05 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel A. Scoles, 40, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Wednesday, 1:16 p.m., officers arrested Laura A. McKay, 38, 1200 block of West Monroe Street, in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for conspiracy to deal methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 3:44 p.m., deputies arrested Ray Melvin Jackson Jr., 42, 1200 block of North Union Street, in the 5100 block of Clinton Avenue, on a warrant for rape.
Wednesday, 3:53 p.m., officers arrested Nicholaus Alan Hollowell, 33, 1500 block of Conti Lane, in the 1700 block of West Boulevard Street, on a warrant for child neglect, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant in dealing methamphetamine, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:11 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Lee James, 32, 1600 block of North Purdum Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Wednesday, 4:15 p.m., deputies arrested John L. Townsend, 60, 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for intimidation.
Wednesday, 5:27 p.m., officers arrested Debra Ann Cannon, 56, 500 block of West Elm Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of theft, a level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 6:36 p.m., officers arrested Brian Salinas, 52, 500 block of Somerset Drive, in the 1500 block of Conti Lane, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony, possession of a scheduled substance, a level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Valeria J. Dowden, 54, 1500 block of Conti Lane, at the same location, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Noah William Aaron, 20, 100 block of Arlington Court, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of auto theft, a level 6 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:22 p.m., deputies arrested Rebekah Jean Melton, 42, 800 block of East Broadway Street, at the same location, on a warrant for interference with the reporting of a crime.
Wednesday, 10:16 p.m., deputies arrested Queen Tonya Collier, 21, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Wednesday, 11:14 p.m., officers arrested Katherine Beck, 27, 6900 block of East 100 North, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:14 p.m., officers arrested Craig Allan Hulet, 34, 1000 block of East Gano Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:57 a.m., officers arrested Jesse N. Perkins, 43, 1700 block of South Market Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine, dealing a narcotic drug and intimidation.
Thursday, 11:11 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, in the 300 block of Rainbow Drive, on a school attendance violation.
Thursday, 4:39 p.m., officers arrested Robert Chadwick Patton, 37, Peru, in the 2500 block of Balmoral Boulevard, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for parole violation, as well as charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony, neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:59 p.m., officers arrested Danny Magers, 67, 1300 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of theft.
Thursday, 5:17 p.m., officers arrested Pili A. Finch, 18, 600 block of Southlea Drive, in the 700 block of West Walnut Street, on charges of possession of a stolen property, a level 6 felony, possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, and possession of handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:17 p.m., officers arrested Marquis Darrionta Herron, 18, 1300 block of South Delphos Street, in the 700 block of East Walnut Street, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 5:17 p.m., officers arrested Deion Lee Holman, 24, Gary, in the 700 block of East Walnut Street, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 5:44 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Lynn Ward, 33, 300 block of North 50 West, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft, a level 6 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:58 p.m., officers arrested Carl Mitchell Brown, 19, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Walnut and Purdum streets, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
