Arrests
Tuesday, unknown time, officers arrested Hunter Beck, 26, 500 block of East Cassville Road, in the 2000 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of a narcotic, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:23 a.m., deputies arrested Devario Jaquan Hauser, 27, 900 block of East Havens Street, in the area of 1150 West and 250 North, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Massey, 37, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Michael Walton, 42, Peru, in the area of Savoy Drive and Ind. 931, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Paul Leroy Carter, 32, Russiaville, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Adams, 44, 700 block of North Union Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:17 p.m., officers arrested Terroul Mallory, 62, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 200 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Kristen Heredia, 26, 3800 block of Red Bud Lane, in the 1400 block of North Leeds Street, on a Miami County warrant for auto theft.
Wednesday, 1:11 a.m., officers arrested Levi Cross, 18, 1100 block of South Plate Street, in the 1700 block of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of marijuana and possession of alcohol by a minor, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male, in the 1700 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a charge of minor possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:21 a.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 1700 block of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and minor possession of alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 1:52 a.m., officers arrested Constance McGuire, 43, 600 block of South Main Street, in the area of Harrison and Union streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 7:55 a.m., officers arrested Tom Kemp, 38, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a charge of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Todd Toney, 51, Russiaville, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 5:18 p.m., officers arrested James Ruddel, 63, 1000 block of North Korby Street, in the 300 block of East Taylor Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Braydon Wood, 25, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the 700 block of North Dixon Road, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male, at St. Vincent Kokomo Hospital, 1907 W. Sycamore St., on charges of minor possession of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Thefts
Tuesday, 4:11 a.m., the theft of a blue Michael Kors purse, valued at $300, a Michael Kors wallet, valued at $125, and a pair of Versace sunglasses, valued at $425, was reported in the 1100 block of South Buckeye Street.
Tuesday, 12:01 p.m., the theft of various tools, valued altogether at $1,220, a car scanner, valued at $175, and $150 cash was reported in the 1200 block of East Butler Street.
Tuesday, 3:55 p.m., the theft of a wallet containing $150 cash was reported in the 600 block of West Walnut Street.
Tuesday, 8:03 p.m., the theft of three gold chains, a 50-inch television, a laptop and an Apple iPad, valued altogether at $1,500, was reported in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive.
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., deputies arrested Jevon Kennedy, 21, Indianapolis, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Wilson Johnson, 47, South Bend, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Wednesday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jamie Boknecht, 40, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Nyangbe, 25, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Damon Coe, 26, Logansport, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Haff, 29, Grand Rapids, Michigan, on a court order.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Fouts, 43, 200 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a court order.
Thursday, 4:58 a.m., officers arrested Melissa Zehring, 37, 60 block of North Lafayette Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Richael Love, 39, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Kristen Heredia, 26, 1700 block of South Lincoln Street, Peru, on a warrant for auto theft.
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas Cornett, 32, 70 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 4:09 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Bennett, 37, 100 block of South Broadway Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Arrests
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Kaleb M. Farlow, 26, Tipton, on a charge of failure to stop after an accident.
Wednesday, 1:22 a.m., deputies arrested Cory D. Hartcastle, 41, Converse, on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Wednesday, 2:08 a.m., deputies arrested James J. L. White, 32, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 3:47 a.m., officers arrested Amy J. Howat, 40, Tipton, on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a look-a-like substance.
Wednesday, 10:44 p.m., deputies arrested Lance R. Mitchell, 55, Tipton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 11:19 a.m., deputies arrested Simba Q. Livingston, 47, 300 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for auto theft and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Adam Sitzes, 25, 900 block of Zartman Road, at the HCSD, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Trenton A. Zollner, 22, 800 block of Shore Bend Boulevard, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 4:13 p.m., deputies arrested Mary Daniels, 39, Russiaville, at the same location, on a hold for Carroll County.
Wednesday, 4:32 p.m., deputies arrested Shaelyn T. Pearson, 24, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, at the HCSD, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Joseph Massey, 37, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 7:43 a.m., officers arrested Diangelo Young, 29, 600 block of East Jackson Street, at the same location, on four Tippecanoe County warrants for dealing narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and dealing marijuana and a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a level 6 felony.
Thursday, 4:07 p.m., officers arrested Kyle Foor, 35, Monticello, in the 1600 block of Kirk Row, on a Madison County warrant for violation of community corrections.
Thursday, 5:34 p.m., officers arrested Nathan Clark, 20, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the same location, on a charge of battery and domestic battery, both level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher J. Parker, 37, unknown location, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.