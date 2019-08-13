Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 12:30 a.m., deputies arrested Mecca R. Johnsons, 19, 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the area of Webster Street and Redwood Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Lewis R. Ramey, 26, Noblesville, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Clayton C. Wylie, 25, homeless, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Tracy Allen Seats, 29, 600 block of Somerset Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Papee I. Byers, 22, Greentown, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 3:08 p.m., deputies arrested Juanita Lucille Ussery, 52, unknown address, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:57 p.m., deputies arrested Brian McFarren, 34, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:29 p.m., deputies arrested Leslie Bashore, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCSD, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 3:45 a.m., deputies arrested Terry Allen Koontz, 43, 600 block of East Harrison Street, in the area of Apperson Way and King Street, on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:53 p.m., deputies Kim Lester Taylor, 47, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for fraud on a financial institution and a warrant for forgery with intent to defraud.
Saturday, 5:56 p.m., deputies arrested James Dean Gargus, 25, 400 block of Rainbow Drive, in the area of Cadillac Drive and Saratoga Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:29 p.m., deputies arrested William Joel Olivarez, 42, 600 block of Branded Boulevard, at the HCSD, on a warrant for battery by bodily waste.
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jerel L. Hall, 29, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a hold for Hancock County.
Sunday, 12:11 a.m., deputies arrested Jabrean Woodard, 21, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Sunday, 12:11 a.m., deputies arrested Chad Allen Stephenson, 41, 6800 block of South 800 West, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft.
Sunday, 3:42 a.m., deputies arrested Anne Marie Smith, 47, Tipton, at the same location, on a charge of criminal mischief.
Monday, 12:59 p.m., officers arrested Clymenia Fiedler, 61, 400 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for multiple unknown charges.
Monday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Riggs, 39, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 3200 block of South Goyer Road, on a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance.
Monday, 4:19 p.m., officers arrested Paul Edwards, 48, Kempton, in the 1400 block of Home Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Monday, 8:16 p.m., officers arrested a 12-year-old male, in the 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:37 p.m., officers arrested Ginger Dewitt, 42, 1800 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 1000 block of West Harrison Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 12:56 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Armstrong, 27, 400 block of North Webster Street, in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for battery on a police officer.
Tuesday, 1:43 a.m., officers arrested Clayton Walker, 43, 1900 block of North Lafountain Street, in the 1400 block of North Lafountain Street, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:37 a.m., officers arrested Jerome McCaskill II, 48, 4000 block of County Road, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Monday, 7:23 a.m., the theft of miscellaneous hand tools, valued at $400, was reported in the 2400 block of Baxter Road.
Monday, 12:08 p.m., the theft of a 2015 maroon Dodge Ram 1500 series truck, valued at $15,000, was reported in the 1000 block of East Boulevard.
Monday, 5:35 p.m., the theft of a black and gold bicycle and a white and teal bicycle, valued altogether at $310, was reported in the 800 block of North Lindsay Street.
Monday, 6:03 p.m., the theft of a 70-inch flat screen television, a 50-inch flat screen television, a child's laptop and notebook, a PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 and miscellaneous clothing, valued altogether at $1,650, was reported in the 1600 block of Oak Hill Road.
Monday, 7:05 p.m., the theft of a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, valued at $355, and a Taurus handgun, valued at $340, was reported in the 1100 block of North Courtland Avenue.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 9:35 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary P. Drudge, 27, Wabash, on a parole hold.
