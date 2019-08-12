Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 7:43 a.m., deputies arrested Jerry L. McKinney, 30, 600 block of South Washington Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 9:35 a.m., deputies arrested Dennis Curtis Sanders, 59, in the 1600 block of North Delphos Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for home improvement fraud where the victim is at least 60 years old.
Thursday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy William Levi Gabbard, 30, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.
Thursday, 1:36 p.m., deputies arrested Jose Grifaldo, 42, 600 block of East Superior Street, in the 500 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday 2 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon S. Long, 29, 1200 block of North Wabash Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Alexius Sharp, 38, 900 block of East Madison Street, in the area of 580 West and 400 South, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:11 p.m., deputies arrested Karra Alexandria Fugle, 27, 1300 block of East Murden Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of a synthetic drug.
Thursday, 4:36 p.m., deputies arrested Tyson Loy, 31, 500 block of Tomahawk Drive, at the HCSD, on a hold for Madison County.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Sean Patrick Sisneros, 37, 3000 block of North Washington Street, in the 200 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 9:42 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Dupree, 21, Brownsburg, in the 400 block of Arrow Street, on two charges of operating while intoxicated and a charge of hit and skip, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:59 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Parker, 50, unknown address, in the 500 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for public intoxication and a charge of public intoxication.
Friday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Dajon Lewis, 21, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Superior Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:25 p.m., officers arrested Izjohn Trice, 23, 1000 block of South Washington Street, in the 700 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for multiple unknown charges.
Saturday, 3:31 a.m., officers arrested Destiny Beaver, 26, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, in the 700 block of West Foster Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:55 a.m., officers arrested Corey Ward, 24, 1400 block of West Broadway Street, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:28 p.m., officers arrested John Rogers, 35, 600 block of South Jay Street, in the 2100 block of North Webster Street, on a charge of trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:35 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:35 p.m., officers arrested a 11-year-old male, in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:51 p.m., officers arrested Amber Lay, 42, 2900 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for intimidation.
Saturday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Gavin Kenner, 20, 700 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance.
Saturday, 4:25 p.m., officers arrested Tiffany Cox, 33, 500 block of Elk Drive, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for non-support and a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 5:06 p.m., officers arrested a 12-year-old male, in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 8:07 p.m., officers arrested Hollie Patton, 37, 1000 block of Elmhurst Drive, in the 2000 block of South Buckeye Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:01 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Snyder, 31, Greentown, in the 700 block of North Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for battery on an officer.
Saturday, 11:44 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Taylor, 27, 900 block of North Lindsay Drive, at the same location, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and hit and skip, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:23 a.m., officers arrested William Brown, 36, 700 block of North Dixon Road, in the 900 block of East Broadway Street, on charges of robbery, a Level 3 felony, burglary, a Level 3 felony, and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Robert Dymond, 33, 4100 block of North Davis Road, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:49 p.m., officers arrested Albert Pryor, 33, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for trespass and a charge of trespass, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:21 p.m., officers arrested Megan Fitts, 33, 800 block of West Foster Street, in the 1300 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for battery.
Sunday, 11:25 p.m., officers arrested Alora Williams, 19, 5200 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of minor possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Evans, 35, 1100 block of East Lordeman Street, in the 900 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for trespass and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 1:14 a.m., officers arrested Abigail White, 26, 1500 block of Rue Royale Court, in the 600 block of South Market Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 3:40 a.m., officers arrested Glen Sites, 53, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 400 block of South Armstrong Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested John Adams, 35, Gas City, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Thefts
Friday, 11:43 a.m., the theft of a 9mm handgun, valued at $260, and a purse, valued at $10, was reported in the 700 block of East Sycamore Street.
Friday, 12:15 p.m., the theft of $12,000 worth of assorted jewelry was reported in the 400 block of South Washington Street.
Friday, 12:19 p.m., the theft of a white gold ring with three emeralds, valued at $300, and a white gold ring with six topazes, valued at $600, was reported in the 1300 block of North Webster Street.
Friday, 6:31 p.m., the theft of four Apple watches, an Apple iPhone and a Macbook Pro laptop, valued altogether at $4,182, was reported from Best Buy, 1403 S. Reed Road.
Saturday, 9:37 a.m., the theft of a 2009 moped, valued at $300, was reported in the 1100 block of South Main Street.
Saturday, 10:55 a.m., the theft of a Cub Cadet lawnmower, valued at $2,500, a Craftsman lawnmower, valued at $1,500, a Craftsman weed eater, valued at $125, and a 5-gallon gasoline can, valued at $25, was reported in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street.
Saturday, 3:55 p.m., the theft of an iPhone 6+, valued at $380, was reported in the 200 block of Ind. 931.
Sunday, 7:56 p.m., the theft of a 2006 single car hauler, valued at $100, was reported in the 3000 block of South Lafountain Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Troy Nelson, 54, 200 block of East Ninth Street, Peru, on an unknown Howard County warrant.
Friday, 3:10 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Townsend, Bunker Hill, on three warrants for violation of probation and two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:37 p.m., officers arrested Zackry Gutierrez, 31, Flora, on charges of possession of marijuana and theft.
Friday, 6:27 p.m., officers arrested Richard Auten, 61, 400 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of violation of community corrections.
Friday, 7:24 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Jordan, 44, 50 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Friday, 10:19 p.m., officers arrested Lawrence McDole, 61, Anderson, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 2:03 a.m., officers arrested Chance Goshnell, 22, Anderson, on charges of operating while intoxicated-child endangerment, neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle.
Saturday, 6:30 a.m., officers arrested Corey Ward, 23, Logansport, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 10 a.m., officers arrested Samuel Davis, 51, 100 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Saturday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Pattison, 27, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Gall, 39, Rochester, on a parole violation.
Saturday, 5:34 p.m., deputies arrested Corey Valentine, 20, Benton Harbor, Wisconsin, on two charges of resisting law enforcement and a charge each of leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana, operator never licensed, reckless driving and theft.
Thefts
Sunday, 11:42 a.m., the theft of a motorcycle was reported in the 300 block of 12th Street, Peru.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 7:46 p.m., deputies arrested Cassie R. Burge, 28, Brookston, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.
Friday, 7:46 p.m., deputies arrested Fonston D. Hizer, 46, Kokomo, on charges of possession of a legend drug and visiting a common nuisance.
Friday, 8:07 p.m., officers arrested Sammy E. Beeman, 27, Elwood, on a warrant for operator never licensed.
Friday, 11:32 p.m., deputies arrested Caleb M. Brumley, 27, Windfall, on a charge of domestic battery.
Saturday, 6:10 p.m., officers arrested Erika M. Mahaney, 37, Tipton, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Sunday, 11:48 p.m., officers arrested Nathanael H. Berner, 18, Kokomo, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug and possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.