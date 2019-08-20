Arrests
Friday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Michael Joe Brown, 35, Forest, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of theft and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer A. Scott, 31, 100 block of West 300 South, in the 600 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 9 p.m. officers arrested Jayden S. Blackburn, 23, 3900 block of Carmelita Boulevard, in the 2000 block of South Armstrong Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Ethan J. Turner, 22, 500 block of Chip Lane, in the 2000 block of South Armstrong Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 9:23 p.m., officers arrested Jason Ray Bailey, 44, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 500 block of Essex Drive, on two warrants for body attachment and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Jared A. Green, 34, 1000 block of East Richmond Street, in the 900 block of South Home Avenue, on a warrant for probation violation and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Harry Lee Young, 58, 400 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Walnut and Longview streets, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:27 a.m., officers arrested Tywon Danyell Swanson, 35, Peru, in the 600 block of South Ohio Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:43 p.m., officers arrested Lisa Marie Rooker, 50, 1900 block of Marjorie Lane, in the 200 block of East State Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:12 p.m., officers arrested Andrea Nicole Woods, 34, 1700 block of North Market Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Rhonda Ranee Hagerty, 49, Windfall, in the area of North and Faith streets, on charges of manufacturing or dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested James Terrell Perry, 32, 900 block of East Gerhart Street, in the area of North and Faith streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Marvin Guy Riddle, 48, 700 block of East Walnut Street, in the area of Ohio and Carter streets, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:03 a.m., officers arrested Chong Hui Denece Hannah, 32, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, in the 1600 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of a hit and skip, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:43 p.m., officers arrested Crystal Whalen, 34, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for stealing over $500.
Sunday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Falisha A. Shutt, 37, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Monday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested Levi A. Wolfe, 24, 900 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of Mulberry Street, on a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Anthony M. Ryan, 45, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
