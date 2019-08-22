Arrests
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Tyrone Wilson, 41, 500 block of West Jackson Street, at the HCSD, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 5:16 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Brett Brookshire, 33, 5400 block of East 500 South, on a warrant for parole violation.
Thursday, 6:45 p.m., deputies arrested Chelsea L. Miller, 24, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the 3200 block of East 300 South, on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:10 a.m., deputies arrested Norman W. Cote, 35, 600 block of North Union Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for escape.
Friday, 12:24 p.m., deputies arrested Jetona Monet Cox, 43, 2100 block of Saratoga Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:55 p.m., deputies arrested Hulbert Ray Monday, 39, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for auto theft.
Friday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old female, in the area of Jefferson and Philips streets, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Friday, 7:50 p.m., deputies arrested Tesla Rachel Hunt, 21, Logansport, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 4:19 a.m., deputies arrested Maura Ann Reed, 36, Greentown, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 12:40 p.m., deputies arrested Dennis Bruce Miller, 53, 900 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Saturday, 7:34 p.m., deputies arrested Brianna Leigh Hagelskamp, 26, 1400 block of West Tate Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a warrant for conversion and charges of identity deception, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Cameron L. Cossell, 29, 100 block of West 450 North, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Chong Hui Hannah, 32, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more and resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Micah John Babcock, 29, Burlington, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Jessica Leann Fannin, 29, 500 block of South Armstrong Street, in Greentown, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Jordan Austyn Fink, 1100 block of West North Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for criminal body attachment.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Sherman Joe Jackson, 37, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Matthew Allen Petty, 42, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for a court violation.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Leon Lee Pearson, 47, 50 block of East Fischer Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Ashlee Aliene Armfield, 28, Galveston, at the same location, on a warrant for battery by bodily waste and two warrants for battery.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Kevin Neal Walker, 37, 2500 block of West Alto Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Sunday, 12:49 a.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old female, in the 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:28 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, in the 4100 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, near the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets, on charges of manufacturing or dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:33 a.m., deputies arrested Jose Luis Chavez, 26, 600 block of East Superior Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Monroe Street, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 12:12 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Seaton, 25, 3300 block of East 100 South, in the 1200 block of South Delphos Street, on a body attachment warrant, a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, as well as a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 3:41 p.m., officers arrested Dwayne Scott, 49, 1000 block of North Delphos Street, in the 100 block of North Main Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 6:40 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Thomas, 22, 500 block of Bradford Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for aggravated battery.
Monday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Clarence Williams Jr., 52, 700 block of South Bell Street, in the 1300 block of North Jay Street, on a charge of battery, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 9:16 p.m., deputies arrested Kendrae Lavar Ford, 39, 1000 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 10:15 p.m., officers arrested David Downham, 41, 500 block of Bradford Circle, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Saturday, 10:53 p.m, officers arrested Kyle Wood, 28, 2200 block of Indiana 19, Peru, on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Sunday, 2:37 a.m., officers arrested Alex Vo, 29, 200 block of Blackhawk Court, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 4:20 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Duvall, 25, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 3:43 p.m., deputies arrested James Stambaugh, 34, 600 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Monday, 2:01 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Green, 37, 1100 block of Rosewood Drive, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Latasha Montgomery, 39, Indianapolis, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator and driving while suspended.
Monday, 4:08 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob D. Gibson, 26, Kokomo, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Willis, 23, 200 block of South Wabash Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Monday, 10:44 p.m., officers arrested Dayton Erickson, 23, 3100 block of South Strawtown Pike, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or more.
Tuesday, 3:18 a.m., deputies arrested Randall Bagwell, 28, 2900 block of Travis Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Trent Robertson, 24, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:48 p.m., officers arrested Larry Dyer, 42, Logansport, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 12:48 p.m., officers arrested Katrina Salerno, 43, Logansport, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 3:34 p.m., officers arrested Gabrielle Devivo, 26, 100 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 8:48 p.m., officers arrested David Headrick, 35, homeless, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a look-alike, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 7:05 a.m., deputies arrested John Norris, 48, 300 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Arrests
Thursday, Aug. 15, 4 a.m., deputies arrested Michael R. Swope II, 21, Kokomo, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, Aug. 15, 4:38 a.m., deputies arrested Antwan D. Royster, 25, Kokomo, on charges of theft under $750, possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine, dealing/delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Richard M. Stepanovich, 52, Tipton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, Aug. 15, 8:34 p.m., deputies arrested Whitney H. Creamer, 32, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:31 p.m., officers arrested Casie D.L. Raquet, 30, Tipton, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Saturday, 12:39 a.m., deputies arrested Rahjean Taylor, 44, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 5:30 a.m., officers arrested Sheila M. Roby, 51, Elwood, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Brian M. Hawkins, 49, Tipton, on a charge of public intoxication.
Saturday, 4:16 p.m., deputies arrested Jackie D. A. Earls, 38, Anderson, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 11:30 p.m., deputies arrested Dakota J. Jones, 23, Tipton, on charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 1:42 a.m., deputies arrested Shanie L. Smith, 38, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 11:33 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua L. Artman, 31, Westfield, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, 12:23 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob E. Moeller, 26, Windfall, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Monday, 6:13 p.m., deputies arrested Javier S. Thurman, 26, Chicago, on a warrant for failure to appear.
