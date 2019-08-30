Arrests
Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Erica Leann Baker, 24, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:37 a.m., deputies arrested Tosha Fording Lunsford, 33, 600 block of South Locke Street, on three court violations.
Tuesday, 10:18 a.m., deputies arrested Brianna Hagelskamp, 26, 1400 block of West Tate Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:29 p.m., officers arrested Miranda Sue Shepard, 37, 800 block of North Ohio Street, in the 2300 block of North Armstrong Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:31 p.m., officers arrested John Edward Wade, 41, 2300 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:27 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah Lee Anna Allison, 31, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., officers arrested Kaylie Nicole Miller, 30, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the 2300 block of North Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:27 p.m., officers arrested Debra Ann Cannon, 56, 500 block of West Elm Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of theft, a level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 9:13 p.m., officers arrested Nicholis Clyde Lynn Tarrant, 33, 1800 block of South Lafountain Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:55 a.m., officers arrested Tristan Lee Rogers, 33, 300 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:57 a.m., deputies arrested Marcus Stone, 21, Kokomo, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 11:57 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Jarvis, 27, Kokomo, on a charge of theft.
Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Tahyn Orion Latta, 23, Kokomo, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Arrests
Tuesday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Stephen C. Stone, 66, Tipton, on charges of criminal mischief and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more.
Tuesday, 7:55 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin D. Holland, 47, Indianapolis, on a Marion County warrant.
Tuesday, 11:07 p.m., deputies arrested Erin S. Steeman, 49, Kokomo, on charges of possession of cocaine and reckless driving.
Wednesday, 2:08 a.m., deputies arrested Sierra E. Henry, 31, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
