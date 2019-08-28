Arrests
Friday, 4:23 a.m., deputies arrested Ky-Leena D. Snow, 19, unknown address, at the intersection of Philips and Jefferson streets, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, possession of alcohol by a minor and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 9:01 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, at the HCSD, 1800 W. Markland Ave., on a charge of runaway.
Friday, 9:32 a.m., deputies arrested Shyheim Jaquan Marsh, 21, 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for carrying a handgun without a permit and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 11:23 a.m., deputies arrested Teighlor Sara Jane Trine, 27, 600 block of West Broadway Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Lauren Ellise Fisher, 20, Marion, in the area of Southway Boulevard and Reed Road, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license with a prior offense, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:29 p.m., deputies arrested Reginald Justin Prather, 33, 2900 block of Heritage Drive, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for trafficking with an inmate a controlled substance.
Friday, 2:47 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel Glenn Blackburn, 57, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:52 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Joe Brown, 35, Forest, at the HCSD, on a warrant for conversion.
Friday, 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas J. Evans, 36, 2900 block of Whitehouse Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for residential entry.
Friday, 3:06 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Antwain Landrum, 37, 1800 block of North McCann Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:10 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Joy Mackey, 38, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:13 p.m., deputies arrested Dennis Curtis Sanders, 59, 1600 block of North Delphos Street, at the HCSD, on three warrants for theft between $750 and $50,000.
Friday, 4:20 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Fredrick Gerstorff, 44, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for attachment.
Friday, 8:23 a.m., deputies arrested Yvette Coleman, 53, 1300 block of North Purdum Street, in the 500 block of East Center Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Tiffany Marie Clark, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 2:51 a.m., deputies arrested Willie Cannon, 28, 400 block of Coronado Circle, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:59 a.m., deputies arrested David W. Nance, 48, Sharpsville, in the area of Dixon Road and Markland Avenue, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 6:10 a.m., deputies arrested Alexzander Castillo, in the 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 9:20 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan M. Burnette, 20, 600 block of South Union Street, in the area of 1000 East and 100 North, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:36 a.m., deputies arrested Derek A. Beebout, 21, 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of 100 North and 400 West, on charges of possession of marijuana and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Robert L. Crider, 55, 1300 block of South Leeds Street, at the same location, on a warrant for aggravated battery.
Sunday, 7:12 p.m., deputies arrested Deshawn Lamont Winston, 18, 2900 block of Apperson Way, at the HCSD, on a warrant for burglary, a warrant for criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, a warrant for sexual battery and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 5:10 a.m., officers arrested Erica Leann Baker, 24, 1000 block of North Rank Parkway, in the 1300 block of South Main Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.
Monday, 5:40 a.m., officers arrested Chris Taylor, 33, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 1300 block of South Main Street, on charges of manufacturing or dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony, dealing cocaine, a level 4 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony, possession of cocaine, a level 5 felony, and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a level 6 felony.
Monday, 5:50 a.m., officers arrested Shyla Marie Bergesen, 23, 1000 block of North Phillips Street, in the 1300 block of South Main Street, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:51 a.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, in the 2500 block of South Berkley Road, on charges of battery, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:23 a.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 100 block of West Superior Street, on charges of theft and possession of a handgun without a permit, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Michael Shane Ward, 42, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 400 block of South Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for escape and two charges of resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies.
Monday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested James E. Miracle, 75, 1500 block of East Morgan Street, in the 1900 block of East North Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:24 p.m., officers arrested Bryceton D. Welch-Hurt, 19, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, in the 1200 block of East Alto Road, on charges of burglary, a level 5 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:54 p.m., officers arrested Mettie Nicole King, 20, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, in the 1200 block of East Alto Road, on charges of burglary, a level 5 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Friday, 12:13 p.m., the theft of a handgun, valued at $675, was reported in the 900 block of East Markland Avenue.
Saturday, 9:05 a.m., the theft of a Vera Bradley woman’s wallet containing $140 cash was reported in the 900 block of North Morrison Street.
Saturday, 4:19 p.m., the theft of unknown miscellaneous items, valued altogether at $5,570, was reported in the 1100 block of East Monroe Street.
Saturday, 11:24 p.m., the theft of $300 in meat products and miscellaneous jewelry, valued at $90, was reported in the 400 block of West Elm Street.
Sunday, 2:33 p.m., the theft of a black LG cell phone, a white cell phone, a 32-inch television, a tablet and $150 cash was reported in the 1900 block of Versailles Drive.
Monday, 2:34 p.m., the theft of a 55-inch flat screen television, valued at $350, was reported in the 600 block of Marsha Court.
Friday, 2:13 a.m., officers arrested Garry Jewell II, 36, Kokomo, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Friday, 8:35 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Brownlee, 25, Denver, on two charges of domestic battery and a charge each of resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
Friday, 8:54 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah Paul, 27, Kokomo, on charges of driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 10:50 p.m., deputies arrested Dillon Webb, 22, 1100 block of Cherry Lane, Peru, on an Elkhart County warrant.
Saturday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested David Townsend, 25, 600 block of West Egypt Hill Drive, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 9:50 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrell Catching, 32, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Cody Brock, 25, unknown address, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Johnson, 24, 300 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 10:19 a.m., deputies arrested Brant Owen, 44, 500 block of East Third Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of a schedule 3 drug.
Sunday, 1:41 p.m., officers arrested Jeremey Carmack, 38, 60 block of South Broadway Street, Peru, on a charge of failure to appear.
Monday, 3:02 p.m., officers arrested Seth Coffman, 37, Kokomo, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, 3:02 p.m., officers arrested Justin Hicks, 28, 70 block of West Second Street, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 3:02 p.m., officers arrested Michael Conner, 46, 70 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a Cass County warrant.
Monday, 3:29 p.m., officers arrested Victoria Johnson, 33, 400 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on a charge of public intoxication.
Monday, 7:26 p.m., officers arrested David Jones, 35, 100 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Monday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Williamson, 26, Lafountaine, on a warrant for check deception.
Monday, 10:18 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Berkshire, 32, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Monday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon W. Riggs, 39, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:11 a.m., deputies arrested Daron S. Croom, 28, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.
Tuesday, 2:08 a.m., deputies arrested Jeremy M. Holiday, 29, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.
