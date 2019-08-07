Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 3:53 a.m., deputies arrested Cordaro Devone Clark, 31, 1000 block of East Dixon Road, in the area of Harrison Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:48 p.m., deputies arrested Michael James Thrasher, 60, 700 block of Willowridge Drive, in the 2000 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 1:08 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Allen Horn, 34, 11000 block of West 350 North, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department (HCSD), on two warrants for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and a warrant for theft.
Friday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Cathleen Marie Tressler, 64, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, at the HCSD, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 7:11 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew James M. Waites, 22, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for contempt.
Friday, 7:13 p.m., deputies arrested William Oryan Kerschner, 22, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 7:15 p.m., deputies arrested Carrianne Evans Spencer, 31, 700 block of West Lincoln Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for escape.
Friday, 7:16 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Lee Wilson, 34, 4100 block of West 100 North, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment.
Friday, 7:27 p.m., deputies arrested Amber R. Vannatter, 41, 300 block of East Main Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 7:35 p.m., deputies arrested Gordon Jenkins, 26, 500 block of Devonshire Court, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 1:04 a.m., deputies arrested Russell William Dickerson, 27, 300 block of West Maple Street, in the area of Webster Street and Southlea Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:42 a.m., deputies arrested Patricia Hadley, 55, 600 block of South Union Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Plate Street, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 6:40 p.m., deputies arrested Douglas Luke McDaniel, 57, 2100 block of North Waugh Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 8:46 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Blackburn, 57, 3100 block of North Washington Street, in the 1600 block of East Jefferson Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:34 a.m., officers arrested Heather Smith, 34, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1000 block of East Laguna Drive, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:13 p.m., officers arrested Brent Russell, 36, 1400 block of North Market Street, in the 1200 block of West Taylor Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.
Monday, 5:27 p.m., officers arrested Damrin McClish, 22, 2900 block of West Boulevard Street, in the 2700 block of West Boulevard Street, on charges of cultivating marijuana, possession of marijuana and dealing marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 7:11 p.m., officers arrested Heather N. Carr, 34, Logansport, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:23 p.m., officers arrested Evon Steininger, 58, 1300 block of North McCann Street, in the area of Webster Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:39 p.m., officers arrested Shaun Thieke, 30, Greentown, in the 800 block of West Superior Street, on a warrant for attachment.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 7:48 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Long, 28, 2800 block of West 500 South, Peru, on a charge of possession of a syringe.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Sturgill, 26, Wabash, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Scott Parks, 35, Kokomo, on a parole hold.
Monday, 5:29 p.m., officers arrested Cody Oaks, 26, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Monday, 10:48 p.m., deputies arrested Shannan Smith, 49, Marion, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 10:48 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Stevens, 45, Wabash, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Tammie R. Irmeger, 44, Elwood, on a warrant for three counts of theft over $50,000.
Monday, 3:06 p.m., deputies arrested Jolynn F. Hausdorfer, 21, Greencastle, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 6:05 p.m., officers arrested Regina F. Phifer, 53, Tipton, on charges of possession of a legend drug, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and an open container violation.
Monday, 11:40 p.m., deputies arrested Gabriel N. Parker, 18, Tipton, on a charge of illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Tuesday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Ethan A. Chan, 18, San Diego, California, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 2:14 a.m., officers arrested Randy D. Koors, 62, Tipton, on a charge of sexual battery.
