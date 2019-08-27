Arrests
Thursday, 11:24 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Wade Landrum, 40, Wolcott, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 12:08 p.m., deputies arrested Chad A. Bergin, 33, 1400 block of West Tate Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for attachment and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Donald Melton, 48, 600 block of West Sycamore Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for interference with reporting of a crime.
Friday, 11:20 a.m., officers arrested Cedric Lee McClain, 29, 200 block of East Center Road, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:42 p.m., officers arrested Terry L. Southerton Jr., 40, 100 block of South Elizabeth, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for body attachment and a charge of theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 2:49 p.m., officers arrested Shelly Sue Potts, 47, Rochester, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested James Michael Lewis, 47, 1500 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 500 block of Southlea Boulevard, on a warrant for residential entry, battery and criminal mischief.
Friday, 9:54 p.m., officers arrested Mark John Wiggam, 57, 3900 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:23 p.m., officers arrested Brantlee W. Riley, 18, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Jefferson Street, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Frank Workman Jr., 44, Greentown, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on charges of hit and skip and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Joshua J. Suiter, 32, 2300 block of North Delphos Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 3:44 a.m., officers arrested Danyale Sade Mars, 29, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Lafountain and Broadway streets, on charges of possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 12:14 p.m., officers arrested Orson Dwendell Hudson, 48, 900 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for unlawful possession or use of a legend drug and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 1:19 p.m., officers arrested Jeannie Armstrong, 50, 900 block of South Emery Street, in the 600 block of North Dixon Road, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 8:07 p.m., officers arrested Edd Smith, 55, 1300 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1000 block of North Bell Street, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Diane Tyler, 59, Indianapolis, in the 1000 block of North Bell Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:13 p.m., officers arrested Brielle R. Pridemore, 24, 5200 block of North 50 East, in the 1300 block of West Walnut Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:05 p.m., officers arrested Ashley B. Moore, 34, 1300 block of Tammie Court, in the 2500 block of North Armstrong Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:05 p.m., officers arrested Falisha A. Shutt, 37, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 2500 block of North Armstrong Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled substance and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:14 p.m., officers arrested Damien M. Shutt, 20, Sevierville, Tennessee, in the 2500 block of North Armstrong Street, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:36 p.m., officers arrested Cody Lee Hubbard, 32, 300 block of East Broadway Street, in the 300 block of East Broadway Street, on a warrant for body attachment and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 7:21 p.m., officers arrested Sarah M. Strong, 36, 1400 block of West North Street, in the 1400 block of West North Street, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Basil John James McCoy, 29, 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a syringe and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:10 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Andrew Perry, 34, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Jayden Anthony Lee, 18, Muskegon Heights, Michigan, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 160, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:38 a.m., officers arrested Ridge Perry Farmer, 22, 1600 block of Boca Raton Boulevard, in the area of Washington and Mulberry streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
