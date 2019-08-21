Arrests
Thursday, 12:44 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Edward Cardwell, 32, 2400 block of South Dixon Road, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Guadalupe McGuire, 41, 700 block of North Union Street, at the HCSD, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested James Michael Lowe, 32, 400 block of North Ohio Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:46 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel Glenn Blackburn, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for auto theft.
Thursday, 11:02 a.m., deputies arrested Larry Joe Fording, 51, 200 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of escape, a Level 5 felony.
Thursday, 2:31 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Hunter, 52, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the HCSD, on a warrant for being a habitual traffic violator.
Thursday, 2:34 p.m., deputies arrested Patricia Ann Brown, 48, 900 block of North Main Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:36 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Rose Edwards, 2200 block of North 50 East, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:39 p.m., deputies arrested Tara D. Glaze, 27, unknown address, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:41 p.m., deputies arrested Brittani Lewis, 31, 400 block of East Sycamore Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 2:44 p.m., deputies arrested Loren C. Lewis, 52, 800 block of South Plate Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:09 p.m., deputies arrested Jensyn Taiton Mickle, 20, 400 block of West 300 North, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:25 p.m., deputies arrested Patricia J. Slaughter, 25, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a hold for Cass County.
Thursday, 4:27 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Antwain Landrum, 37, 1800 block of North McCann Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
