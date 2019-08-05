Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:09 a.m., deputies arrested Jerel L. Hall, 29, Russiaville, in the area of 200 South and 400 South, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:16 a.m., deputies arrested Chad Matthew Stafford, 42, 3000 block of North Apperson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:23 a.m., deputies arrested Desirey Dawn Booker, 38, 1700 block of South Webster Street, in the area of 550 West and 200 North, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Scott Walden, 25, 800 block of North Main Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Angel L. Cooper, 21, 500 block of Elk Drive, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on three warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:10 p.m., deputies arrested Donald Turnpaugh, 50, 400 block of Hummingbird Lane, in the area of 500 North and 500 East, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 11:30 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Scott Fording, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 2:47 a.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, in the 600 block of North Dixon Street, on charges of incorrigibility, an infraction, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:50 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan Neher, 29, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 900 block of South Goyer Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:19 a.m., officers arrested Matthew A. Dotterer, 35, 400 block of North Market Street, in the area of Jefferson and Main streets, on charges of driving while suspended with prior suspensions and operating without financial responsibility, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:36 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Miller, 52, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of sexual battery, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:09 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Terry, 45, Detroit, Michigan, in the 2600 block of South Lafountain Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, battery, a Level 6 felony, theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Taylor, 47, 400 block of Amberwood Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Alfonzo White Jr., 41, 1100 block of East Spraker Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 10:06 p.m., officers arrested Lucertia White, 43, 1100 block of East Spraker Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 1:03 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Bashore, 39, 3200 block of Frances Lane, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:55 a.m., officers arrested Sarah Snapp, 27, 1800 block of Cricket Hill Drive, in the 1100 block of East Broadway Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 2:09 a.m., officers arrested Constance Marner, 28, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Broadway and Ohio streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 2:55 a.m., officers arrested Leon Pearson II, 47, 800 block of Harvest Drive, in the area of Fischer Street and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:03 a.m., officers arrested Scott Pearson, 43, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 500 block of East Fischer Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:29 a.m., officers arrested Darryl Hensley Jr., 30, 6000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Devin McKinzy, 26, 500 block of Elk Drive, in the area of Webster Street and Southlea Drive, on a warrant for operator never obtaining a license.
Saturday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Trevor Morgan, 41, Sharpsville, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on two Madison County warrants, one Tipton County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 8:11 p.m., officers arrested Raymond Lindsey, 31, 200 block of Rainbow Circle, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:27 a.m., officers arrested Morgan Smith, 31, 700 block of Menomonee Court, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:55 p.m., officers arrested Donald Brown II, 41, Greentown, in the 1900 block of Columbus Boulevard, on multiple unknown warrants.
Sunday, 7:42 p.m., officers arrested Brendon Croddy, 26, unknown address, in the 200 block of North Market Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Shalynn Carroll, 25, 600 block of North Main Street, in the 200 block of Cypress Court, on charges of battery against an officer, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Brooke Williams, 24, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 1100 block of North Phillips Street, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:05 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Bradley, 41, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, in the 700 block of East North Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Friday, 11:31 a.m., the theft of a Schwinn three-wheel bicycle, valued at $300, and a snowblower, valued at $150, was reported in the 2500 block of North Buckeye Street.
Friday, 1:31 p.m., the theft of a Samsung Galaxy S8 cell phone, valued at $700, was reported in the 600 block of North Washington Street.
Saturday, 1:30 p.m., the theft of a wallet with contents containing $160, was reported at Papa John's, 515 S. Reed Road.
Sunday, 5:03 p.m., the theft of an Insignia 55-inch television, valued at $700, a Roku 38-inch television, valued at $140, a Hewlett Packard laptop, valued at $500, was reported in the 1200 block of West Madison Street.
Monday, 2:47 a.m., the theft of a flat-bottomed boat, valued at $150, was reported in the 1800 block of North Purdum Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Eboni Baez, 24, Niles, Michigan, on a charge of operator never licensed.
Friday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony King, 48, Niles, Michigan, on a charge of driving while suspended.
Friday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Austin Inbody, 21, Elkhart, on charges of dealing marijuana, dealing paraphernalia, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and illegal possession of alcohol.
Friday, 8:36 p.m., deputies arrested Bryce Swihart, 32, Bunker Hill, on four warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:49 p.m., officers arrested Traves Brownlee, 25, Denver, on a charge of public intoxication.
Sunday, 9:07 a.m., deputies arrested Randall Lindsey, 61, Godsden, South Carolina, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 10:49 a.m., officers arrested Rannin Shuler, 24, 200 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on charges of battery with a deadly weapon an criminal recklessness.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 11:29 p.m., deputies arrested Vincent A. McKinney, 27, Tipton, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Friday, 11:39 p.m., deputies arrested Robin L. Hill, 68, Elwood, on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Friday, 11:59 p.m., deputies arrested Gwendolyn A. Hill, 65, Elwood, on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Sunday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Brandon S. Dailey, 31, Noblesville, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 2:12 a.m., deputies arrested Jesse Brown, 41, Tipton, on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a personal property accident.
