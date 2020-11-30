Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:38 p.m., officers arrested Amber Lay, 43, 2900 block of North Webster Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on two warrants for petition to revoke and charges of theft and false informing, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 4:52 p.m., officers arrested Reije Craft, 29, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1400 block of North Lindsay Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:55 p.m., officers arrested Tarisha Harvey, 37, unknown address, in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Johns, 34, 100 block of Kingston Road, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 11:51 p.m., officers arrested Michael Fletcher, 56, 40 block of Alta Lane, in the area of Indiana 26, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Cuba Evans, 24, 2400 block of East Baxter Road, in the 100 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for battery.
Thursday, 1:18 a.m., officers arrested Mathew Hoover, 47, Russiaville, in the area of West Park Avenue and South Webster Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 2:55 a.m., officers arrested Jami Garrard, 26, Hudsonville, Illinois, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Home Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:01 a.m., officers arrested Ricky Tyler, 52, 600 block of South Market Street, in the 800 block of North Morrison Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Thursday, 10:02 a.m., officers arrested Isaih Young, 23, 900 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 1:54 a.m., officers arrested Martin Landrum, 27, 1300 block of Wigwam Drive, in the 1000 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of battery, criminal mischief and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:40 p.m., officers arrested Paul Batchler, 53, 600 block of South Crystal Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 11:43 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Kiley, 62, 3800 block of Melody Lane, in the area of South Webster and Defenbaugh streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Jaron Brown, 27, 500 block of Bradford Circle in the area of East Hoffer Street and South Reed Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 4:28 a.m., officers arrested Curt Holiday, 39, 1000 block of South Plate Street, in the 1400 block of Belvedere Drive, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 5:26 p.m., officers arrested Tyanthony Turner, 28, 1200 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Dagostino, 55, 1500 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Samantha Mansfield, 28, 300 block of Coronada Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for possession.
Sunday, 12:09 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Armstrong, 29, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of South Washington and East Harrison streets, on a warrant for battery.
Sunday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Vipur Rana, 22, Queens, New York, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of false informing and leaving the scene of a crash, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Singh Harjot, 23, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:40 a.m., officers arrested Chynna McDonald, 26, 1700 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:50 p.m., officers arrested Vertis Wallace, 39, first block of Southdowns Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1 p.m., officers arrested Krusean Thomas, 30, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the first block of Southdowns Drive, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:32 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Roberts, 36, Peru, in the area of West Monroe and North Washington streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 5:18 p.m., officers arrested Michael Mott, 53, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of East Firmin and South Delphos streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:36 p.m., officers arrested Dakota Voorhies, 26, 1200 block of Peacepipe Drive, in the 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on charges of strangulation, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:07 a.m., officers arrested Courtney Thompson, 23, 600 block of North Dixon Road, at the same location, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 6:38 p.m., officers arrested Levi Allen, 32, Wabash, on a Wabash County warrant.
Friday, 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Courtney Murphy, 25, 500 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Saturday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Backus, 23, South Bend, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Saturday, 5:04 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Sisco, 46, Traverse City, Michigan, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 4:09 a.m., officers arrested Logan Morris, 23, 300 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Jacob M. Murdock, 29, Alexandria, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Friday, 5:36 p.m., deputies arrested Shane E. Evans, 25, Indianapolis, on a hold for Hamilton County and a charge of driving while suspended with prior arrests.
Friday, 8:50 p.m., deputies arrested Olie J. Griffin Jr., 31, Benton Harbor, Michigan, on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of a handgun without a license and obstruction of justice.
Saturday, 6:45 p.m., deputies arrested Alex J. Sulfaro, 29, Monroe, Michigan, on charges of dealing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.
Saturday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Michael D. Crawford, 36, Russiaville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 8:17 p.m., officers arrested Adessa S. Denny, 20, Kokomo, on a charge of minor possession of alcohol.
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Marc R. Hurston, 23, Kokomo, on a charge of public intoxication.
Sunday, 8:35 p.m., deputies arrested Courtney N. Jones, 27, Tipton, on a charge of public intoxication.
