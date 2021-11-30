Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 2:35 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas Dewey McCloud, 35, Fort Wayne, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 3:53 a.m., officers arrested Travis C. Bennett, 41, 1000 block of East Laguna Drive, in the area of North and Ohio streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:44 a.m., officers arrested Scot Lion McCoy, 22, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:05 a.m., deputies arrested Adam Joseph Beheler, 37, 16300 block of Kingston Road, in the area of Philips and Superior streets, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:25 p.m., officers arrested Raheem Polk, 25, 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 600 block of North Dixon Road, on two charges of domestic battery, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 7:44 p.m., officers arrested Isaiah Edwin Hancock, 21, 2200 block of North Webster Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:19 p.m., deputies arrested Alexzander Joseph Castillo, 22, 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the area of Washington and Boulevard streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:18 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Britton Jackson, 21, 600 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1200 block of North Union Street, on a charge of battery with bodily injury, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:38 a.m., officers arrested Donte Brown, 21, 1100 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Bell and Harrison streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:46 a.m., officers arrested Leslie Deonte Tyler, 48, 700 block of South Plate Street, in the 900 block of East Havens Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Friday, 4:06 a.m., officers arrested Jordan Lee Davis, 26, 1300 block of South Cooper Street, at the same location, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:19 p.m., officers arrested Shaelyn Pearson, 26, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:43 p.m., officers arrested Jalen Hagy, 21, 600 block of South Wabash Avenue, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5:02 a.m., officers arrested Tomajah R. Tyler, 28, 500 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on two charges of operating while intoxicated and a single charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11:36 a.m., deputies arrested Janzen Maurice Wimmer, 29, 1200 block of South Dixon Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for harassment by using a computer network or other technology.
Saturday, 1:10 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Wayne Browning, 52, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery on a person less than 14, a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for strangulation.
Saturday, 3:57 p.m., deputies arrested Antony Arguijo, unknown age, Indianapolis, in the area of 250 South and 350 West, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:27 p.m., officers arrested Shaquille Alexander Beard, 28, 400 block of Amberwood Circle, in the 400 block of East North Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Christina K. Carls, 37, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Ohio and Sycamore streets, on a warrant for conversion and a warrant for driving while suspended.
Sunday, midnight, deputies arrested Joseph Scott Davis, 53, 3600 block of East 50 North, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Norman Colbert, 46, 3000 block of North 00 East West, in the area of Markland Avenue and Webster Street, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:27 a.m., officers arrested Felipe Renee Rangel, 26, 600 block of West Morgan Street, in the area of Gano and Main streets, on a warrant for operating without ever receiving a license.
Sunday, 2:56 a.m., officers arrested Bradley A. Jewell, 26, 3100 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Ohio and North streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Rodney Wayne Glosser, 48, 4000 block of Liberty Court, at the same location, on two warrants for failure to appear, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Christina Glosser, 46, 4000 block of Liberty Court, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 4:15 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth N. Bradburn, 39, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of North and Washington streets, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:57 p.m., officers arrested James Marvin Thompson, 57, 1100 block of East State Street, in the 1200 block of East Foster Street, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:03 p.m., officers arrested James Mathew Thompson, 33, 1200 block of East Foster Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:35 p.m., deputies arrested Trenton Drakaar Stitts, 32, Greensburg, in the area of Dixon Road and Sycamore Street, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:13 p.m., officers arrested Dennis Grene Spencer, 37, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the 400 block of West North Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:40 p.m., officers arrested Micah John Hogan, 26, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Main and Jefferson streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:46 p.m., officers arrested Delonte Aaron Walker, 28, 900 block of West Bell Street, in the area of Carter and Ohio streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:25 p.m., deputies arrested Ray Beets, 35, 3600 block of Albright Road, in the 900 block of East Walnut Street, on two warrants for non-compliance and two warrants for escape.
Monday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Allen Cox Banter, 33, Independence, Kansas, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on two Grant County warrants and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, theft-vehicle, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested Joshua J. Suiter, 34, 2300 block of North Delphos Street, in the area of Stoneview and Ginny drives, on two warrants for failure to appear and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:58 a.m., officers arrested Samate Kenyata Buchanan, 21, Muncie, in the 2700 block of Amberwood Place, on charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:04 p.m., officers arrested Arlene Louise Bowman, 58, 500 block of East Harrison Street, at the same location, on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:18 p.m., officers arrested Tydre Sutherland, 23, 800 block of West Rainbow Drive, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:56 a.m., officers arrested Luis Tinoco, 25, 2200 block of Patrick Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 1:08 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Blakely, 40, Marion, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Baber, 32, homeless, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic.
Saturday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Sheyenne Johnson, 34, 100 block of North Miami Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 2:11 a.m., officers arrested Brian Morris, 44, Marion, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 8:50 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Sullivan, 55, 800 block of Bobtail Court, Peru, on an Elkhart County warrant.
Sunday, 9:50 p.m., officers arrested Jasmine Dale, 32, 3200 block of Schilling Street, Peru, on a warrant for residential entry.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Roberto L. Petties II, 22, Indianapolis, on a Madison County warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 3:26 a.m., deputies arrested Cody C. Mullins, 36, Windfall, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and reckless driving at an unreasonable speed.
Thursday, 1:58 p.m., deputies arrested Luis A. Guerrero Santos, 29, Arcadia, on a charge of child molesting.
Friday, 10:19 p.m., officers arrested Robert G. Brill, 39, Arcadia, on charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving at an unreasonable speed.
Saturday, 2:33 a.m., deputies arrested Ramiro G. Diaz, 22, unknown address, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Monday, 6:50 p.m., deputies arrested Sean V. Bonery Jr., 19, Anderson, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Monday, 11:20 p.m., deputies arrested Kimarie J.J. Wright, 26, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.