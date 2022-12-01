Arrests
Monday, 11:32 a.m., deputies arrested Elijah David Allison, 39, 3800 block of South Webster Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Amie Nichole Hall, 36, 2400 block of Saratoga Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Valerie N. Browning, 36, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:02 a.m., officers arrested Octavia Jones, 39, unknown address, in the 900 block of South Cooper Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:36 p.m., deputies arrested Courey Deshaun Jennette-Beets, 28, 700 block of East Wheeler Street, in the 1200 block of North Wabash Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Daykota Rain Rich, 28, homeless, in the 1200 block of North Wabash Street, on a Madison County hold.
Tuesday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Keith Orlando Taylor, 38, 2000 block of West Vaile Avenue, at the HCJ, on a parole hold and a warrant for unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior conviction.
Tuesday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Bess, 30, Windfall, in the 1000 block of Tomahawk Boulevard, on charges of domestic battery to a pregnant family member, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 18, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3:24 p.m., deputies arrested Donald Joshua Smith, 40, 1600 block of Indiana Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:32 p.m., officers arrested Devon Burton, 19, 900 block of North Locke Street, in the area of Jefferson and Purdum streets, on a charge of theft of a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 4:31 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Rayn, 29, 900 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a charge of assisting a criminal, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:35 p.m., officers arrested Blake Harris, 33, 1000 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for domestic battery, as well as a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:13 p.m., deputies arrested Johnny Wade Harrington, 31, 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Myron Dale Killebrew, 51, 900 block of East Richmond Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Tuesday, 7:31 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Michelle Broens, 35, 100 block of West Lordeman Street, at the same location, on three warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:54 p.m., deputies arrested Jamie Lynn Comstock, 47, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, at the same location, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Tuesday, 9:03 p.m., deputies arrested Brandi Louise Bradley, 43, 1800 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:25 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Kody Haymaker, 25, 5800 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 500 block of Elk Drive, on a warrant for domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old.
Tuesday, 11:48 p.m., officers arrested Raymond Abernathy, 22, 800 block of Rainbow Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery to a pregnant family member, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 4:44 a.m., officers arrested Anmara Bell, 18, 600 block of East Superior Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 18, a Level 6 felony, and minor consumption of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Young, 38, 1400 block of North Wabash Street, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 5:38 p.m., officers arrested Blaise Dotson, 31, 500 block of Somerset Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of false informing and invasion of privacy, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 6 p.m., officers arrested Austin Moon, 30, 300 block of West Foster Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on an unknown warrant.
Wednesday, 11:43 p.m., officers arrested Loron Williams, 18, Benton Harbor, Michigan, in the area of Indiana 931 and Gano Street, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 1:22 a.m., officers arrested Cody Dyer, 27, Lafayette, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:33 a.m., officers arrested Karah Riley, 22, Logansport, in the area of Fischer Street and Apperson Way, on an unknown warrant and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.