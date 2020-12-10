Arrests
Friday, 2:58 a.m., deputies arrested April Dawn Sadler, 32, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 800 block of North 500 East, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 4:50 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Lynn Breedlove, 49, 500 block of Magnolia Drive, at the Howard County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 4:10 a.m., deputies arrested Donald Leland Hoover, 39, Greentown, in the area of Indiana 22 and 300 East, on charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 10:03 p.m., deputies arrested Brian C. Hughes, 31, 300 block of Fawn Drive, in the area of 500 East and 00 North South, on a charge of marijuana cultivation, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:48 a.m., deputies arrested Sherman Joe Jackson, 38, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Sunday, 12:50 a.m., deputies arrested Cassie Rose Burge, 29, unknown address, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on a Hamilton County hold and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 3:20 a.m., deputies arrested Marcelius Thomas, 31, 900 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of North Street and Reed Road, on charges of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 12:23 a.m., deputies arrested Mason R. Hinkle, 22, 5500 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 1:41 a.m., deputies arrested Chelsi Marie Thomas, 31, 700 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Boulevard Street and Berkley Road, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:08 a.m., deputies arrested Richard Lee Guge, 33, 400 block of North Market Street, in the 1600 block of Rue Royale Court, on two warrants for driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and a warrant for operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, as well as a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:20 a.m., deputies arrested Bennavi Green, 41, 400 block of Rainbow Circle, at the HCJ, on a warrant for parole violation.
Monday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Clayton C. Wylie, 26, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:35 p.m., officers arrested Robert Russell, 56, 1600 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Tasha Price, 45, Marion, in the area of Albany Street, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Monday, 8:36 p.m., officers arrested Don Harrington Jr., 43, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:48 p.m., officers arrested Manuel Sisneros, 41, 2400 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Hoffer and 17th streets, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, identity deception, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:35 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Hartley, 28, 500 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of North and Market streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 10:42 a.m., officers arrested Stephen Goshern, 47, 1000 block of East Broadway, in the 500 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested Shawnell Atwater, 29, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 5:53 p.m., officers arrested Martin Morgan, 29, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement and charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:44 p.m., officers arrested Jordyn Brewer, 23, Camden, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 3:15 a.m., officers arrested Gregory Small, 25, 5100 block of South Webster Street, in the area of Locke and Hoffer streets, on two charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 8:10 p.m., deputies arrested Trenton E. Pace, 29, Tipton, on a Florida warrant.
Tuesday, 2 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher D. Young, 37, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
