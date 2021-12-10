Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Trevor Ross Brieger, 37, 5800 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Tuesday, 1:04 p.m., deputies arrested Keith Lamont Powell, 53, 400 block of East Jefferson Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:33 p.m., deputies arrested Madison N. Berry, 22, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for a court violation.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher E. Lucas, 39, Delphi, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16.
Tuesday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Troy S. Liggin, 53, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for invasion of privacy, a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 10:06 p.m., deputies arrested Allen Aldria Winburn, 23, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of at least .08.
Thursday, 10:52 p.m., officers arrested Jabbar Jermaine Nolan, 37, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 300 block of East Taylor Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:18 a.m., officers arrested Shawn Adam Bishop, 29, unknown address, in the 1500 block of South Union Street, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:50 a.m., officers arrested Brittany Riggins, 29, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Taylor and Washington streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Lauren Smiley, 26, unknown address, in the area of Taylor and Washington streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 5:15 a.m., officers arrested Michael Jordan Scott, 36, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 1200 block of East Southway Boulevard, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license, hit/skip and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:07 p.m., officers arrested Patricia Lidy, 52, Royal Center, on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 7:03 p.m., officers arrested Kayla Mutch, 32, 100 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
