Arrests
Wednesday, 10:01 a.m., officers arrested Chad Stone, 44, Oakford, in the area of Cartwright Drive and Alto Road, on charges of operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 5:16 p.m., officers arrested Jason Sipes, 25, Lafayette, in the 2900 block of Shelia Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:08 p.m., officers arrested Char-Michael Williams, 46, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Jefferson and Union streets, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:33 p.m., officers arrested Heather Shook, 39, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Jefferson and Union streets, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:38 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Sliter, 38, Greentown, in the area of Jefferson and Union streets, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:47 p.m., officers arrested Fonston Hizer, 47, 1600 block of Rue Royale Drive, in the area of Jefferson and Union streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:28 a.m., officers arrested Samage Capprue, 24, 1000 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on charges of residential entry and domestic battery, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 2:58 a.m., officers arrested Darrian McDuffie, 26, Galveston, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Shelby Myers, 23, 200 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:13 p.m., officers arrested Douglas Newman, 58, 80 block of East Main Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operator never licensed.
Monday, 4:37 p.m., officers arrested Carl Elmore, 57, 900 block of West Main Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 7:16 p.m., officers arrested Tristan Barnes, 35, unknown address, on a violation of probation.
Tuesday, 4:31 p.m., officers arrested John Nice, 25, Lucerne, on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, voluntary manslaughter and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
Tuesday, 8:47 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Walker, 35, 44000 block of Macdill Court, Peru, on charges of intimidation, battery with bodily injury, voyeurism and disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, 11:41 p.m., officers arrested Robbie Hendrix, 50, Amboy, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 6:30 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph R. Temple, 46, Sharpsville, on a charge of murder.
Wednesday, 9:19 a.m., officers arrested Xen M. Pedersen, 20, Elwood, on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 9:19 a.m., officers arrested Haley L. Hochstedler, 19, Sharpsville, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
