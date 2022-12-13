Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:42 a.m., deputies arrested Melissa Dillion, 52, 1700 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 5700 block of Mendota Drive, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Thursday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew McIntosh, 37, 3100 block of North Washington Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 9:48 a.m., deputies arrested Susan Michelle Bradley, 36, 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Kamron D. Vanhorn, 22, 2300 block of Hoyt Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 12:09 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Allen Losure, 34, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1:51 p.m., deputies arrested Shanklin Kimberly Burnett, 35, Marion, in the area of Washington and Sycamore streets, on charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 3:02 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Denero Moore, 41, Russiaville, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 4:10 p.m., deputies arrested Kyrstin Maurene Duke, 23, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Thursday, 4:12 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy W. King, 43, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:15 p.m., deputies arrested James D. McDuffie, 35, 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Thursday, 4:18 p.m., deputies arrested Donte D. Brown, 22, 3000 block of South 100 East, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Thursday, 4:18 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Logan Burns, 43, 200 block of Kingston Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Thursday, 6:44 p.m., deputies arrested Nemiah Davon Jones, 37, 2900 block of West 900 North, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11:15 p.m., deputies arrested Kassandra Renee Schiano, 40, 1900 block of South 400 West, at the HCJ, on a warrant for body attachment.
Friday, 9:14 a.m., officers arrested Halden Totten, 36, 2100 block of North Diamond Street, in Peru, on a warrant for attempted murder.
Friday, 8:41 p.m., officers arrested William Whitman III, 33, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Brian Petro, 37, Arcadia, in the area of Indiana 931 and Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 2:33 a.m., officers arrested Andre Boston, 42, 900 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Taylor Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 9:21 p.m., officers arrested Mary Logan, 47, 900 block of North Philips Street, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:03 p.m., officers arrested Troy Liggin, 54, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the 2400 block of Wickersham Drive, on a warrant for harassment by mail and charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and false identity, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Austin Gibson, 23, 900 block of Brentwood Drive, in the area of Main and Gano streets, on charges of criminal mischief, a Level 6 felony; criminal recklessness, a misdemeanor; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; hit/skip, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:55 a.m., officers arrested Amaira Havey, 18, 500 block of East Poplar Street, in the 2600 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested Milton Presley Jr., 33, 1200 block of South Union Street, in the 500 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for battery with a deadly weapon and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 3:54 p.m., officers arrested Jason M. Murray, 44, Tipton, on charges of criminal mischief, residential entry and criminal trespass.
Sunday, 12:43 a.m., officers arrested Paula M. Harris, 53, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
