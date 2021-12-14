Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 3:12 p.m., officers arrested Gabriel Jones, 22, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 800 block of Harvest Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:03 p.m., officers arrested Kyle Lee Prater, 34, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:12 p.m., officers arrested Shawn Prater, 36, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Metea L. Enyart, 36, Peru, in the 2900 block of South Washington Street, on a Wabash County warrant and charges of deception-legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:37 p.m., officers arrested Marc Anthony Swygert, 35, 300 block of Wickersham Drive, in the area of Sycamore Street and Dixon Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement and being a habitual traffic violator, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 12:22 a.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Zane Griner, 62, 1300 block of North McCann Street, in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for fraud/theft and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9 a.m., officers arrested Dorian Wayne Ferguson, 26, unknown address, in the 700 block of South McCann Street, on charges of criminal mischief, interference in reporting a crime and invasion of privacy, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 7:58 p.m., officers arrested Johnathon K. Thompson, 29, 300 block of East Walnut Street, in the area of Sycamore and Washington streets, on a White County warrant.
Saturday, 8:37 p.m., officers arrested Katelin Marie Dupree, 23, 100 block of West Markland Avenue, in the 1100 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for possession or use of a legend drug.
Saturday, 10:17 p.m., officers arrested Autumn J. Piel, 31, 3100 block of Vinton Circle, in the 1100 block of South Home Avenue, on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:33 a.m., officers arrested Deatonne Dale Johnson, 52, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Castillo, 49, 4500 block of East 00 North South, in the 700 block of Birch Court, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:04 a.m., officers arrested Mark Beasley, 39, 600 block of North Main Street, in the area of Washington and Elm streets, on a Marion County warrant.
Sunday, 2:38 a.m., officers arrested Shantel Marie Droll, 27, 1200 block of South Ohio Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Indiana 931, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:13 p.m., officers Matthew R. Heckman, 41, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, in the 4100 block of Albright Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:45 p.m., officers arrested Kelisha Ayauna Balentine, 23, 500 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Indiana 931, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 7:15 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Dean Moore, 32, 700 block of East Morgan Street, in the 3700 block of East 300 South, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:06 p.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Levi Jones, 29, 400 block of South Washington Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:19 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Tyler Ohleyer, 26, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Carter Street and Indiana 931, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Lanette Marie Gayden, 54, 1100 block of West Elm Street, in the 1200 block of West Elm Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and violation of driving conditions, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Blake Albright, 20, Rochester, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Anthwan Clark, 28, Lafayette, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 4:06 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Himes, 38, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on charges of intimidation and domestic battery.
Saturday, 4:49 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Spohn, 39, 100 block of West Warren Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 12:09 p.m., deputies arrested Gregory Bender, 42, Kokomo, on charges of possession of heroin, dealing heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and false informing.
Sunday, 12:14 p.m., deputies arrested Stephnie Fewell, 38, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, false informing, visiting a common nuisance, possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 10:53 p.m., officers arrested David Arber, 33, Edwardsburg, Michigan, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance and a single charge of possession of marijuana.
Monday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Atkins, 36, Fort Wayne, on a court order.
Monday, noon, deputies arrested Miranda Phillips, 26, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Trenton Jungeis, 32, Walton, two warrants for violation of probation.
Monday, 8:37 p.m., officers arrested William Pierce, 35, 100 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Monday, 8:44 p.m., officers arrested Zeru Nkosi, 41, South Bend, on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated-refusal, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 3:07 a.m., officers arrested Lucas Braddock, 44, Fort Wayne, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 3:07 a.m., officers arrested Kayla Lincold, 27, Logansport, on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Sunday, 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested Tristen G. Goodnight, 20, Atlanta, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated causing bodily injury, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and minor possession of alcohol.
