Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 1:16 a.m., deputies arrested Mark Odell Hatt, 33, homeless, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:27 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Patrick Ellison, 28, 2100 block of Justice Lane, in the area of East Hoffer Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 9:09 a.m., deputies arrested Charles A. Wright, 22, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Friday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested James Michael Bailey, 42, 1900 block of Columbus Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:46 a.m., deputies arrested Kayla Yvonne Stanley, 32, 1100 block of North Forest Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for theft with a prior conviction, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for escape.
Friday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Travis J. Shoaf, 52, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Korate Rosselo Fox, 25, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Carter Street and Belvedere Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:28 p.m., deputies arrested Erik Leigh Myers, 56, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 9:31 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Shane Cox, 29, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:42 p.m., deputies arrested Shane Michael Crow, 44, Greentown, in Greentown, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:40 a.m., deputies arrested Russell Clayton McCoy, 28, 2100 block of Longwood Drive, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:14 a.m., deputies arrested James Lee Evans, 54, 800 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of North Washington Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:43 a.m., deputies arrested Kenneth John Hartman, 41, 300 block of Espanol Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 2:27 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Lee Craig, 27, 700 block of West Jasper Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:27 p.m., deputies arrested Zephaniah D. Henson, 24, 1100 block of South Armstrong Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 2:39 p.m., deputies arrested Ahvon J.D. Hurt, 21, Chicago, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:54 p.m., officers arrested Michelle Hart, 46, Marion, in the 5800 block of Mendota Drive, on a charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 6:46 p.m., deputies arrested Harron Jamil Burnett, 36, 500 block of West Markland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 9:02 p.m., deputies arrested James Bryan McKoon, 50, 700 block of North Hickory Lane, in the area of 300 West and 50 South, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:36 p.m., officers arrested William Sparks, 33, unknown address, in the 2200 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:48 a.m., officers arrested Jordan Allen, 21, 1200 block of South Main Street, in the area of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on a Michigan warrant.
Tuesday, 10:16 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Blair, 57, 2900 block of Apperson Way, in the area of Apperson Way and Mulberry Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:37 p.m., officers arrested Mary Logan, 47, 900 block of North Philips Street, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
