Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:13 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Patrick Greer, 32, 3400 block of Walton Way, in the 400 block of Goode Avenue, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury on a pregnant woman and strangulation where the victim is pregnant.
Tuesday, 9:51 a.m., officers arrested Kierstin Lynn Church, 21, Peru, in the 2900 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:21 p.m., officers arrested Adam J. Pratt, 32, 200 block of Southlea Drive, in the 2700 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Evan W. Price, 30, homeless, in the 300 block of North Webster Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested Jesse Ray Ward, 39, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the 2400 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:42 a.m., officers arrested Alicia Ann Meranda, 32, Greentown, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua S. Holmes, 33, Sheridan, on a warrant for theft.
