Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3:40 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas Alan Ohmar, 19, 600 block of South Locke Street, in the area of 100 North and 550 West, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:51 a.m., deputies arrested Kamryn Nathan Ivory, 21, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:05 a.m., deputies arrested Natalie Rosemont, 36, 400 block of Ariel Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:13 a.m., deputies arrested Elijah Lu Ramsey, 31, Alexandria, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for counterfeiting, a warrant for invasion of privacy and a warrant for false informing.
Tuesday, 12:19 p.m., deputies arrested Sidney Elizabeth Brown, 29, 500 block of Fawn Lane, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:47 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Triyon Hardimon, 46, 200 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:32 p.m., deputies arrested Durwood Creed Bundrent, 65, 900 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Troy S. Liggin, 54, 600 block of North Dixon Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:47 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Lee Craig, 27, 700 block of West Jasper Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:59 p.m., deputies arrested Dwayne Harris, 55, 1400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 5:41 p.m., officers arrested Clem Bolton, 67, 1200 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Main and Virginia streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 8:46 p.m., officers arrested Kaniya Ford, 24, Attica, in the 4000 block of South LaFountain Street, on two warrants for unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana, a warrant for fraud and a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 8:52 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Johnson, 29, Galveston, in the 4000 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for fraud/conversion, a warrant for dealing a controlled substance and a warrant for theft.
