Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 8:15 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Crawford Stollings, 32, 900 block of South 400 East, in the 4100 block of North 00 East West, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested Shannon Elaine Lusher, 43, Peru, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:40 p.m., officers arrested Jerome Marshall, 19, 1500 block of Schuler Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Friday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Irwin, 34, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Cynthia Ponder, 34, 700 block of South Brandon Street, in the 5400 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on a warrant for dealing and possession and charges of battery committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:22 a.m., officers arrested Chelsea Collier, 31, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, in the area of Washington and LaFountain streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Durr, 37, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 5400 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Mandi Mouser, 35, 5400 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:55 a.m., officers arrested Saraya Soaf, 29, 1000 block of West Monroe Street, in the 2100 block of East Boulevard Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 10:21 a.m., officers arrested Heather Harris, 40, Peru, in the 2100 block of East Boulevard Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 11:10 a.m., officers arrested Glenn Jordan, 29, 2500 block of Walker Avenue, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:01 p.m., officers arrested James Taylor, 41, Galveston, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Scott Callis, 56, 600 block of South Maple Street, in the area of West Defenbaugh Street and South Dixon Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:23 a.m., officers arrested Cody Miller, 26, 1100 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 100 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested Derrick Long, 39, unknown address, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5 a.m., officers arrested Austin Jones, 21, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 9:07 p.m., officers arrested Michael Fitts, 36, 1900 block of Nathan Street, in the area of Bell Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and marijuana cultivation, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested James Hawkins, 26, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 3900 block of South Webster Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Clarence Gaston, 30, 1800 block of South Washington Street, in the area of South Berkley Road and West Carter Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 6:29 p.m., deputies arrested Patricia Leazenby, 47, 1300 block of Donaldson Avenue, Peru, on two charges of possession of a legend drug and a charge each of possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 5:29 a.m., officers arrested Bobby Charlin, 61, 300 block of Washington Avenue, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Sunday, 7:15 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin L. Sandlin, 30, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.