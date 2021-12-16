Arrests
Tuesday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Chelsi Marie Thomas, 32, 1300 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Boulevard and Washington streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:36 a.m., officers arrested Leona Baker, 42, 400 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of LaFountain Street and Reynolds Drive, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Arrests
Wednesday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Lynette Sease, 53, 500 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested William Rakestraw, 40, 30 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.